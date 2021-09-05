Did the DoPT, under Prime Minister Modi, lie in its affidavit to the Uttarakhand High Court? – The New Indian Express

Express news service

DEHRADUN: The Personnel and Training Department (DoPT) headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Post Department contradicted each other in an affidavit submitted to the Uttarakhand High Court.

The case concerns the candidacy of Sanjiv Chaturvedi, 2002 Magsaysay Award winner, IFS officer, Sanjiv Chaturvedi, for the post of member of the Personnel Selection Commission (SSC), the largest recruiter of government jobs from the country.

Currently, Chaturvedi is assigned as the Chief Forestry Curator in the Research Wing of the Uttarakhand Forest Department in Haldwani City.

Chaturvedi had applied for the position of SSC member last year, but his candidacy was rejected on various grounds, as a result of which the officer filed a petition alleging discrimination, irregularities and infringement by the Center. in the selection process.

The DoPT in the affidavit through its Undersecretary Rajbir Singh argued that Chaturvedi’s candidacy was not considered for the aforementioned position as the candidacy arrived after the last submission date by mail. recommended.

“The application of the petitioner for the post of SSC member, duly transmitted by the government of Uttarakhand, was received on 29.05.2020 at the central register of the DoPT, i.e. after the deadline for receipt of applications”, indicates the DoPT affidavit dated August. 24, 2021.

Against this claim by the DoPT, the Postal Service in its affidavit submitted to the HC on August 24, 2021 through Priyanka Jain, Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, said the letter was delivered to the DoPT office on March 20, 2021. before the last filing date of the application.

The postal service also attached the computerized minutes of delivery and recipient of the said letter as an appendix to the affidavit.

“… The letter was reserved and sent on 20-03-2020 and therefore it was delivered on 20-03-2020 to the relevant CR section of the Personnel Department and training room n ° 125-C , North Block, New Delhi under the seal and signature of the office concerned. “

The state government of Uttarakhand has also, in its affidavit submitted to the HC in June of this year, already clarified that the state government has given its approval to the petitioner’s candidacy “within the time limit prescribed in the advertisement ”for the position at SSC.

The applicant in his motion alleged that his records, including his date of birth, had been falsified as part of a criminal conspiracy to exclude him from the selection process for SSC members when another person had been appointed without fulfilling the eligibility criteria.

The selection committee at its meeting held on July 10, 2020, which included senior IAS officers Lok Ranjan, Sujata Chaturvedi, Srinivas Ramaswamy Katikithala as members and Dr C Chandramouli as chairman had shortlisted five candidates for an interview and ultimately Ashok Kumar’s name was approved by the Cabinet Nominating Committee headed by the Prime Minister.

On September 15, 2020, orders to appoint Ashok Kumar as a member of the SSC were issued, mentioning that the requirement for reflection had been relaxed by the relevant authority.

In February 2021, Uttarakhand HC issued notices to the Center through the Secretary, DoPT, Uttarakhand State Government and two others.

In response to the April 2021 notice, in a shocking submission, the DoPT in its affidavit submitted to Uttarakhand HC stated that the Dehradun Forestry Research Institute is not a recognized institution.

Notably, this is the same institution where PM Modi himself performed asanas with over 50,000 yoga enthusiasts in June 2018 on International Yoga Day.

Commenting on the matter, Sudarshan Goel, Senior Counsel for the Supreme Court of India, said: “The most serious problem is that if recruiters from the country’s largest recruitment agency are recruited in this way, what kind of officials they will recruit. a very shocking and scandalous case of counterfeiting and criminal conspiracy by the secretary of the DoPT and three other senior IAS officers from the central government. We are considering filing a criminal complaint against these officers. “