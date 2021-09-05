Beijing wants tech giants to take on more social responsibility – TechCrunch

Hello and welcome to TechCrunchs China roundup, a digest of recent events shaping the Chinese tech landscape and what they mean to people around the world.

This week, the gaming industry once again became a target for Beijing, which has arguably placed the world’s toughest limits on underage gamers. On the other hand, China’s tech titans are hastily responding to Beijing’s call to take on more social responsibility and pause unhindered expansion.

Play curfew

China dropped a bomb on the country’s young players. Since September 1, users under the age of 18 are limited to one hour of online play: Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The strict rule comes on top of already tightening underage gambling policies, as the government accuses video games of being the root cause of myopia, as well as deteriorating mental and physical health. Remember China recently announced a series of restrictions on after-school tutoring? The joke that goes around is that working parents will find it even more difficult to care for their children.

There are a few aspects of the new regulation that deserve to be unpacked. On the one hand, the new rule was instituted by the National Press and Publication Administration (NPPA), the regulator that approves game titles in China and which in 2019 froze the approval process for nine months, which resulted in a drop in the shares of games like Tencent.

It’s curious that the playtime directive comes from the NPPA, which reviews game content and issues publishing licenses. Like other industries in China, video games are subject to regulations by multiple authorities: NPPA; the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC), the country’s main Internet watchdog; and the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, which oversees the country’s industrial standards and telecommunications infrastructure.

As analysts have long observed, the powerful CAC, which sits under the Central Commission for Cyberspace Affairs chaired by President Xi Jinping, has come up against “bureaucratic struggles”With other ministries unwilling to relinquish power. This may well be the case to regulate the lucrative gaming industry.

For Tencent and other big game companies, the impact of the new rule on their balance sheets may be insignificant. Following the news, several publicly traded Chinese game companies, including NetEase and 37 games, was quick to announce that underage players represented less than 1% of their gaming revenue.

Tencent saw the change coming and disclosed in its second-quarter revenue, “under-16s made up only 2.6% of gross gaming revenue in China, and under-12s made up only 0.3%.”

These numbers may not reflect reality, as minors have long found ways to bypass gambling restrictions, such as using an adult ID for user registration (just like the generation borrowed IDs from adult friends to sneak into internet cafes). Tencent and other game companies are committed to ending these workarounds, forcing kids to seek out even more sophisticated tricks, including use VPNs to access foreign versions of game titles. The game of cat and mouse continues.

Thrive together

As China reduces the power of its technological behemoths, it has also pushed them to take on more social responsibilities, including upholding workers’ rights in the odd-job economy.

Last week, China’s Supreme People’s Court declared the “996” schedule illegal, working 9 am to 9 pm six days a week. The statement follows years of worker resistance against the technology industry’s burnout culture, which has manifested itself in actions like a GitHub project listing “996” companies.

Meanwhile, hardworking and compliant employees have often been cited as a competitive advantage of China’s tech industry. That’s part of why some Silicon Valley companies, especially those run by people familiar with China, often set up branches in the country to tap into its technological talent pool.

The days when overwork is glorified and tolerated seem to be drawing to a close. ByteDance and its short video rival Kuaishou recently discarded their weekend overtime policies.

Likewise, Meituan announced that she would introduce compulsory break time for its food delivery men. The on-demand services giant has been criticized for “inhuman” algorithms that force bikers to brutal hours or dangerous driving.

In groundbreaking initiatives, ridesharing giant Didi and Alibaba’s e-commerce rival JD.com have set up unions for their staff, although it is not yet clear what tangible impact organizations will have on protecting employee rights.

Tencent and Alibaba have also taken action. President Xi Jinping delivered a speech on August 17 calling for “common prosperity”, which caught the attention of the country’s ultra-rich.

“As China moves towards its second centenary goal, promoting people’s well-being should focus on promoting common prosperity in order to strengthen the foundations of the Party’s long-term governance. “

This week, Tencent and Alibaba pledged to invest 100 billion yuan ($ 15.5 billion) in favor of “common prosperity”. The goals of their funds are similar and perfectly align with Beijing’s national development goals, from growing the rural economy to improving the health system.