Gurpreet Singh: The so-called Tiranga warriors extend the long arm of the Indian state of Narendra Modi in Canada and Australia

The recent conviction of a pro-Narendra Modi activist in Australia should be a wake-up call to Canadians.

Vishal Jood, an Indian living in Australia on an expired visa, has been in detention since April.

He assaulted Sikhs during clashes between pro-farmer protesters and those organizing Tiranga or tricolor marches to celebrate Indian nationalism. He pleaded guilty to “assault”, “causing actual bodily harm in the company of another” and “being armed with intent to commit an indictable offense”.

In return for the guilty plea, other charges were dropped and he was sentenced to one year in prison. Instead of the time already served, he is expected to be released on parole next month.

Jood and his supporters accused Sikh separatists in Australia of provoking them by insulting the Indian flag.

Since then, India’s ruling Hindu nationalist party Bharatiya Janata Party has come to his defense. So much so that the chief minister of the BJP of the state of northwestern Haryana, Manohar Lal Khattar, intervened in his favor, asking for his release. Jood is from Haryana.

Video of Sikhs attacked in Harris Park in Sydney over tensions in India | 7NEWS Video: 7 News Australia reported on assaults on Sikhs, which resulted in charges against Vishal Jood.

Aggressor portrayed as “Tiranga warrior”

The unrest among farmers in India has entered its 10th month. They are camping outside New Delhi to demand the repeal of controversial agricultural laws passed by the BJP government under Modi. These laws threaten the livelihoods of farmers and increase corporate control over agribusiness.

Since the Sikh-dominated Punjab is known as India’s breadbasket and its economy is based on agriculture, the state’s restless farmers are mostly Sikhs. As a result, the BJP and its supporters tried to discredit them as separatists in search of an independent Sikh homeland.

Particularly in the Indian diaspora, where the movement for a sovereign Sikh state still exists, pro-BJP lobby groups have repeatedly attempted to portray pro-farmer groups as anti-Indian secessionists.

Under these circumstances, the two sides are arguing not only in Australia, but also in Canada.

After Joods’ arrest, his supporters launched a social media campaign describing him as a tiranga warrior. It should be mentioned here that such self-proclaimed patriots also organized Tiranga auto rallies across Canada, causing Canadian supporters to agitate farmers in India.

video of the Indian diaspora organizes a car rally in Tiranga, Canada to support new agricultural laws | Catch News Video: Earlier this year, supporters of the BJP government staged a car rally in Tiranga, Ontario to support farm laws and accuse farmer supporters of being separatists.

Modi supporters active in Canada

If the Joods case is any indication, history repeats itself.

On September 5, 1914, two Sikh activists fighting against racism in Canada and the British occupation of India were shot and killed by an agent of the British Empire. Bela Singh entered the Sikh temple in Vancouver to kill Bhai Bhaag Singh and Badan Singh.

Bela Singh was working at the behest of controversial immigration inspector William Hopkinson, who was spying on activists. Hopkinson precipitated fights within the South Asian community to weaken their fight against injustice.

Another community activist, Bhai Mewa Singh, then murdered Hopkinson and was executed.

The Tiranga rallies are modern attempts to weaken human rights struggles in favor of Indian farmers and against growing sectarianism against religious minorities under Modi.

There is a need to deepen the relationship between the organizers of such gatherings and Indian officials stationed in different parts of the world.

In Canada, too, there were exchanges of anger between the organizers of the Tiranga rally and pro-farmer protesters. The trend has only resumed recently, suggesting a positive correlation between increasing chauvinism in India and an increase in the number of Tiranga rallies.

This despite the fact that the Hindu right has never traditionally embraced the Indian national flag represented by three colors and instead promoted the saffron flag to represent Hindu majoritarianism.

If anyone really insulted the Indian flag, it was BJP supporters who held it up at a rally in support of those arrested for raping and killing eight-year-old Muslim girl, Asifa Bano, in Kathua in 2018. The accused committed this. crime of terrorizing local Muslims and forcing them to flee by using rape as a weapon.

Let no one confuse Joods’ actions with simple patriotism. It has more to do with the growing influence of pro-Modi pressure groups abroad and their growing foreign interference.

Jood will go down in history as Bela Singh’s new avatar, even though he uses aggression rather than murder to advance the interests of an authoritarian regime.

