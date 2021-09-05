Parliament will tolerate Boris Johnson’s lies but put a stop to wearing chinos

Support us and go ad-free

Apparently it’s okay to lie between your teeth in Parliament if you’re Boris Johnson – as long as you’re not wearing chinos or jeans while doing so. This is what people on Twitter are deducing from the Speaker’s new rules of the House of Commons. And they are not happy.

MPs asked to dress their clothes before the Commons return https://t.co/vpHuFM69TW – BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) September 5, 2021

This reported that the Speaker of the House of Commons, Lindsay Hoyle, has updated the rules of “behavior and courtesy” for members of Parliament. This includes a dress code. The Times‘Matt Chorley gave a helpful list on Twitter of what Hoyle was telling MPs they couldn’t wear:

Not chinese

No jogging

No bare shoulders

No extra-large handbags

No singing

No applause

No scrolling phones House of Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle toughens post-Covid fashion with new rulebook for MPshttps://t.co/6yxXGmfxwP – Matt Chorley (@MattChorley) September 4, 2021

Hoyle’s new rules in particular to say that MPs should wear “business attire”, and if they do not, the speaker can kick them out. But on Twitter, many people spotted a problem with Hoyle’s rules of conduct: namely, tolerance of Johnson’s repeated lies:

And yet they are allowed to lie with impunity – what a joke – with the prime minister the biggest offender. No liability, no consequences, no recourse. #shameful #lies #johnsonlies @CommonsSpeaker @hbaldwin https://t.co/aPaKDUEO5q – MirandaPanda (@ mirandadavies01) September 5, 2021

But is it okay to lie? https://t.co/bPMZuKHoeZ – Maria Carroll #No Child Left Behind (@ Maria4CarmsEast) September 5, 2021

Everything about not lying to Parliament, while you’re at it, @CommonsSpeaker? https://t.co/kTHavjYMxk – Moyra Grant (@moyra_grant) September 5, 2021

This Johnson video

Peter Stefanovic’s video documenting Johnson’s lies has now had nearly 34 million views. And he wasn’t impressed with Hoyle either:

While the @CommonsSpeaker insists that clothes such as jeans and chinos are not allowed in the House of Commons when he returns tomorrow. 33.8 MILLION saw prime ministers unquestionably lie. Let’s get our priorities straight Mr. Speaker https://t.co/z0W7uYuS61 – Peter Stefanovic (@ PeterStefanovi2) September 5, 2021

As Bywire Newsreported, Johnson’s untruths included:

Claim 5:June 17, 2020, during PMQ [Prime Ministers Questions], said the Prime Minister There are hundreds of thousands, I think 400,000, fewer families living in poverty today than there were in 2010.

This is not true. Already a parliamentary watchdogPosted Johnson with a warning about his previous lies about poverty. In addition, some media, such as Hello Great Britain and Sky NewsStefanovic’s video reported. But the BBC specifically did not.

Blacklisted?

Signing time writer Brian Cathcart believe it’s because the public service broadcaster “blacklisted” Stefanovic’s video. He described as “perverse” that the BBC would do that, noting:

Is the BBC afraid of setting a precedent by placing itself in the obligation to report every political video that reaches 33 million views? It’s a weak argument, but if he believes it, why doesn’t he say it? Does he question Stefanovics’ motives? Does he believe that the number of views has been tampered with? Again pretty stupid, but again, let’s say it. For now, the BBC looks as bad as it could: as if it had blacklisted someone for criticizing the Prime Minister.

So if our public service broadcaster doesn’t care (or actively try to cover up) the prime minister’s lie, why should the speaker be bothered? It is clearly not, given that its priority seems to be what MPs wear in parliament. Additionally, one of her MPs kicked Labor MP Dawn Butler out of Parliament for calling Johnson a liar. And Hoyle himself hasn’t done much to respond to Johnson’s lies since story him in March. It is therefore up to social media, part of the corporate press and Stefanovic to continue to bring the Prime Minister’s lies to the public’s attention.

Featured Image Via Sky News – YouTube

