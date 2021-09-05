Win over a long campaign to steal the presidency: a timeline





With Trump in the lead but giving way in a number of states he would eventually lose, he played his long-awaited role. At around 3 a.m. on November 4, he concluded his remarks to his supporters by saying:

It is a fraud on the American public. It is a shame for our country. We were preparing to win this election. Frankly, we won this election. We won this election. Our goal now is therefore to ensure integrity for the good of this nation. It’s a very big moment. This is a major fraud in our country. We want the law to be used appropriately. So go well to the Supreme Court of the United States. We want all votes to stop. We don’t want them to find ballots at four in the morning and put them on the list. OK? It is a very sad moment. For me, this is a very sad time, and we are going to win it. And as far as I’m concerned, we’ve already won it.

It seems plausible that Trump delayed his claim to premature victory for a few hours, as it initially looked like he could legitimately win. An insider account of Trumps Election Night’s activities recently published in the Washington Post circulated the theory that his statement could have been spurred on by a spontaneous suggestion from a drunk Rudy Giuliani. But the many times Trump himself predicted he would do exactly that would indicate the opposite.

An ever-changing cast of Trump campaign lawyers, ultimately including histrionic extremists Giuliani and Sidney Powell, has sparked 62 federal and state lawsuits challenging many aspects of the election results. Most were ridiculously frivolous and 61 were rejected for a variety of reasons. The one that succeeded, in Pennsylvania, involved a small number of ballots with technical errors that a local judge allowed voters to correct after a legal deadline.

There were two great opportunities for a Supreme Court Hail Mary, but Trump lost both times. On December 8, the court refused without comment to hear a claim from Republican Congressman Mike Kelly that the Pennsylvania postal extension extension was invalid because it had not been enacted by constitutional amendment. And on December 11, another shot at the claim that state legislatures cannot delegate electoral powers was dismissed by the court on the grounds that the prosecuting state lacked standing to challenge the proceedings. in targeted states (Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin).

By this point, the legal effort of the Trump campaigns had become a farce, as became evident on November 19 when Giuliani and Powell held a savage press conference presenting outlandish conspiracy theories, including the Communist manipulation of the voting machines. Attorney General William Barr and White House adviser Jared Kushner have both reportedly dismissed the efforts of Trump’s legal teams as a clown show.

Arguably Trump’s most serious attempt to steal the election involved calls on Republican lawmakers in key states Biden won to challenge the results before they could be certified (the step before the official award of the electoral votes). As of November 21, Trump was publicly making a case for this extreme remedy, but as Politico observed, it was far from the start: Republican-led legislatures in the states Biden won should act to overthrow the government. popular vote of their states and nominate a list of Trump voters at the Electoral College meeting on December 14. The opposition of the Democratic governors of Michigan and Pennsylvania would have put an end to such maneuvers if a court had not found that the legislatures alone had the power to appoint voters. And lawmakers in those two states have not responded to Trump’s requests for assistance.

All 50 states and the District of Columbia certified their election reports by December 9, and on December 14, presidential voters voted to make Biden the president-elect.

Trump continued his attempt to find state politicians willing to help him reverse election results, even after exceeding all deadlines set by Congress for more than a century to end election disputes presidential.

On December 5, he called Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, who had backed the certification of Bidens’ victory, to ask him to convene the state legislature to overturn the results and name pro-Trump voters (Kemp a refused to do so). On December 23, Trump called Bonnie Watson, a humble election investigator under Georgian Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, urging her to find fault with the mail-in ballots since I won. [Georgia] by hundreds of thousands of voices. It wasn’t near.

On January 2, 2021, he concluded this particular line of electoral falsification by appealing directly to Raffensperger to find him a few more votes. So take a look. All I want to do is this, the president said in a recorded conversation. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than us. Because we have won the state.

Trump was also working from the state perspective in the other direction, conspiring in particular with Acting Assistant Attorney General Jeffrey Clark to push Republican legislatures to investigate and possibly overturn Bidens’ victory.

Clark wrote a letter to Republican officials in Georgia, falsely claiming that the DOJ was investigating various irregularities in the 2020 election. The letter urged them to convene a special legislative session to investigate these allegations of voter fraud and examine related issues. the nomination of presidential voters. Clark is said to have prepared similar letters to GOP lawmakers in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

None of these letters were ever sent because Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen and Acting Deputy Attorney General Richard Donoghue refused to accompany them. There’s no way I’m signing this letter or anything remotely like that, Donoghue told Clark in an email obtained by ABC News.

@JudiciaryDems’ investigation into former President Trump’s attempt to enlist the DOJ in its efforts to overthrow the 2020 election has already revealed chilling truths. Just yesterday we heard seven hours of testimony from Jeffrey Rosen alone. Much more is to come. pic.twitter.com/6q55OcX4Ox

– Senator Dick Durbin (@SenatorDurbin) August 8, 2021

In recent closed-door testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Rosen said his month-long tenure as acting attorney general was marked by Trump’s persistent efforts to have the Justice Department discredited election results. For example, during a phone call on December 27, Rosen told Trump he needs to understand that the DOJ cannot + will not snap its fingers + change the outcome of the election, not work that way , according to Donoghues’ notes on the appeal.

[I] don’t expect you to do that, Trump would have replied, just say the election was corrupt + leave the rest to me and members of Congress R ..

Only a massive revolt by senior DOJ officials prevented Trump from implementing the plan. On January 3, the president met with senior Justice Department officials to discuss his desire to oust Rosen in favor of Clark, who could then advance false allegations of voter fraud and put pressure on state officials. as Acting Attorney General. Trump was told that Justice Department officials had agreed to resign en masse if he sacked Rosen, and the president ultimately agreed that the move would not only trigger chaos in the Justice Department, but congressional inquiries as well. and possibly recriminations from other Republicans and would distract from his efforts. to overturn the election results, according to the New York Times.

Trump had yet an even more dangerous trick up his sleeve: having his staunch vice president, Pence, steal the election from him when Congress met on January 6 to do the routine task of confirming the vote. of the Electoral College of December 14.

This potentially revolutionary maneuver had two parts. First, Congressman Louie Gohmert of Texas filed a lawsuit claiming that the Electoral Count Act of 1887, which governs the automatic approval of the vote count, was an unconstitutional repeal of the power of vice presidents to recognize and count the voters as he wished. Gohmerts’ claim was quickly dismissed by federal courts.

At the same time, Trump publicly and privately pressured Pence to do whatever he could to tell voters to deny Biden the 270 electoral votes he needed to become president-elect. Maybe the Chief Sycophant would give Trump an outright victory, or maybe he would just create a dispute that would kick off the contest in the United States House, where Republicans controlled the majority of delegations.

But Pence declined to claim unilateral authority to determine which electoral votes should be counted and which should not, earning him enmity from the boss and the Jan.6 crowd.

BREAKING: VP Pence in letter to US Congress:

“It is my considered judgment that my oath to support and defend the Constitution prevents me from claiming unilateral authority to determine which electoral votes should be counted and which should not.” pic.twitter.com/cIZvfCMfnt

– NBC News (@NBCNews) January 6, 2021

The fallback strategy to interfere with Bidens’ accession to the presidency was to use the procedures of the Electoral Tally Act to challenge individual state certifications in Congress. Alabama Congressman Mo Brooks announced in early December that he would challenge selected Biden voters.

Trump was quick to thank Brooks publicly and encouraged others to join him, especially in the Senate, as each challenge requires the support of at least one member of each chamber. Mitch McConnell discouraged his troops from joining the rebellion, but soon enough staunch Trump supporters like Tommy Tuberville, Josh Hawley, Ted Cruz and others boarded the Uprising Express.

This set the stage for the Capitol Riot.

