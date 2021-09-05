Data leak, PeduliProtect app needs to be audited and repaired

KOMPAS.com – The Executive Director of the Institute for Community Studies and Advocacy (Elsam) Wahyudi Djafar felt that the PeduliLindung application used as a means of managing Covid-19 needed audits and improvements.

Indeed, the application has not been able to fully protect the personal data of its users.

This is also linked to the social media dissemination of President Joko Widodo’s vaccine certificate containing the presidential NIK.

Likewise, it is very likely that similar data leaks will occur among other residents.

“If we read the privacy policy and terms of use, conditions and service facilities of the PeduliLindung app, we can say that it has not fully complied with the principles of protection of personal data”, a Wahyudi told reporters. Kompas.com, Sunday (05/09/2021).

There is an application security system problem

Wahyudi said this event indicates that there are still issues with user authentication or application security systems.

The authentication process at PeduliLindung itself requires a Population Identification Number (NIK), phone number and the user’s date of birth.

With this data breach incident, PeduliLindungi is considered not yet to be able to fully guarantee that the person using an account is the owner of the account.

Minimize data in the PeduliProtect app