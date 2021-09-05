Politics
Data leak, PeduliProtect app needs to be audited and repaired
KOMPAS.com – The Executive Director of the Institute for Community Studies and Advocacy (Elsam) Wahyudi Djafar felt that the PeduliLindung application used as a means of managing Covid-19 needed audits and improvements.
Indeed, the application has not been able to fully protect the personal data of its users.
This is also linked to the social media dissemination of President Joko Widodo’s vaccine certificate containing the presidential NIK.
Likewise, it is very likely that similar data leaks will occur among other residents.
“If we read the privacy policy and terms of use, conditions and service facilities of the PeduliLindung app, we can say that it has not fully complied with the principles of protection of personal data”, a Wahyudi told reporters. Kompas.com, Sunday (05/09/2021).
Read also : Minister of Communication and Informatics: people don’t need to worry, PeduliLindung app is guaranteed to be safe
There is an application security system problem
Get insight, inspiration and preview of E-mail you.
Register now E-mail
Wahyudi said this event indicates that there are still issues with user authentication or application security systems.
The authentication process at PeduliLindung itself requires a Population Identification Number (NIK), phone number and the user’s date of birth.
With this data breach incident, PeduliLindungi is considered not yet to be able to fully guarantee that the person using an account is the owner of the account.
Minimize data in the PeduliProtect app
We can end the Covid-19 pandemic if we unite against it. History has proven that vaccines have saved the world from pandemics time and time again.
Vaccines are one of the most valuable discoveries in the world of science. Do not hesitate and do not be afraid to be vaccinated. Check for immunization updates.
Let’s help health workers and our neighbors affected by Covid-19. Click here for donations via Kitabisa.
We care, the pandemic is over!
Sources
2/ https://www.kompas.com/tren/read/2021/09/05/163000865/kebocoran-data-aplikasi-pedulilindungi-perlu-diaudit-dan-perbaikan%3Fpage%3Dall
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]