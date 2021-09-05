Everyone’s Coming Around: From Wars To Supporting Developed Countries, Taliban Seem To Be Winning It All, Opinions & Blogs News

Like it or not, the Taliban has come a long way in just a few weeks.

Formed in September 1994 in Kandahar, Afghanistan, the militant group has managed to extend its roots by hook or crook over the decades.

With a weak presence in several neighboring countries, the Taliban have ruined lives, economies and the moral compass of many regions. However, as the group seized Afghanistan, some international organizations and government leaders appear to give up in front of these militants. They are adjusting to the new normal: the Taliban regime is here to stay.

The biggest change in opinion recently observed about the jihadist group has come from China. Xi Jinping’s China, already under the scanner for lingering questions about the origins of the coronavirus pandemic in this country, is once again raising eyebrows at its desire to deepen its friendly and cooperative relations with the Taliban.

“The Taliban have repeatedly expressed their hope for developing good relations with China, and they look forward to China’s participation in the reconstruction and development of Afghanistan,” the spokesperson said recently. from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Hua Chunying. “We welcome this. China respects the right of the Afghan people to independently determine their own destiny and is willing to continue to develop (…) friendly and cooperative relations with Afghanistan.”

Why change your mind?

China shares nearly 70 kilometers of land border with Afghanistan, where the Wakhan Corridor plays a huge strategic role. The Asian nation has always been concerned about the Taliban establishing a strong foothold in Afghanistan, which could become an important base for Uyghur separatists in China.

However, as soon as a senior Taliban official promised Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi that they would not let Afghanistan become a staging post and base for “militants,” China did not appear to have. no problem with the terrorist organization ruling and torturing people under the guise of “religion” and “law”.

It’s not just the melody of sweet words that seems to have changed China’s stance on the Taliban. China, remember, is one of the most powerful countries in the world militarily and has often been engaged with the United States in diplomatic warfare to seize the superpower title.

China must therefore have carefully calculated the pros and cons of its future ties with the Taliban. Being on the side opposed to the Taliban could have given China’s tortured minority groups a chance to start a movement against the Xi government with the help of the Taliban. But now, when the Taliban see China as one of the “most important partners”, the terrorist organization would not let the “Xinjiang militants” read that the Uyghur community is forming an alliance against their “important partner”.

By befriending the Taliban, China is also paving the way for the extension of its Belt and Road (BRI) initiative in Afghanistan and across the Central Asian republics. Whether or not the BIS is a genuine effort to connect China with Asia, Europe and Africa is debatable, and only time can prove the reasoning behind the huge lending game.

While China has stopped short of labeling it and openly recognizing it as a government, the Taliban have not shied away from appreciating China’s support and declaring its future partnership.

“China is our most important partner and represents a fundamental and extraordinary opportunity for us because it is ready to invest and rebuild our country,” Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said recently. “Moreover, China is our go-anywhere for markets around the world,” he added, in the hope that the country’s rich copper mines can be modernized and exploited to profit with the help of China.

It was not just China, Russia led by Vladimir Putin and Pakistan led by Imran Khan also maintained open, active and, should I say, friendly interaction with the terrorist organization.

Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said he hopes the Taliban will behave in a “civilized” manner in Afghanistan. Putin has said he would like the Taliban to behave in such a way that the world community can maintain good diplomatic relations with Kabul.

“Russia is not interested in the disintegration of Afghanistan. If that happens, then there will be no one to talk to,” Putin said. say, the easier it will be to contact, communicate and, in one way or another, influence and ask questions, ”he added.

Putin’s trial of adding the Taliban to the “family of civilized people” came as a shock, given the terrorist organization’s controversial past and its history with the former Soviet Union.

While Putin has extended an olive branch towards the Taliban, as one would expect, he did not do the same with the United States by accusing America of having caused this “catastrophe” in Afghanistan. . “The Americans, very pragmatic people, have spent over $ 1.5 trillion on this campaign over the years, and what is the result? Zero. If you look at the number of people who have been abandoned in Afghanistan, (who ) worked for the collective West, the United States and its allies, so it’s also a humanitarian catastrophe, ”Putin said.

It seems that Putin has learned a lesson from the USSR’s 10-year war in Afghanistan, which ended with the withdrawal of Soviet troops in 1989. While Russia has played all its diplomatic blows in Afghanistan, the Taliban are still labeled as “terrorists”. organization ”in Moscow.

Pakistan

Pakistan led by Imran Khan shares a very different and bittersweet relationship with Afghanistan. The two countries share a land border of almost 2,500 km and have similar traditions, cultural and religious values. On top of that, the two countries also share commercial ties and an overwhelming shadow of terrorism.

Shortly after the fall of Afghanistan, Pakistani intelligence chief Lt. General Faiz Hameed visited Kabul. Hameed is believed to have met with senior Taliban leaders to discuss the formation of the new Taliban-controlled Afghan government.

Claiming to work to bring peace and stability to Afghanistan, he assured the inhabitants of two countries: “Do not worry, everything will be fine”.

What future for US-Taliban relations?

The United States entered Afghanistan in the hope of obtaining justice for the thousands of people who lost their lives or their loved ones in the heinous terrorist attack of September 11, 2001. Now, after putting in resources, capital , troops and energy for several years, the US troops were withdrawn from Afghanistan, resulting in the rise of the Taliban in the country.

While people around the world, including Americans, accuse the Biden administration of causing this “catastrophe” in Afghanistan, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken has said “channels of communication” are open with Taliban.

Binken assured that all important issues and problems would be discussed with the Taliban and the new Afghan government.

However, it remains to be seen whether the United States will lay down its arms and establish a soft relationship with the Taliban.

“Humanitarian crisis”

While developed and developing countries appear to be shifting their stance on the Taliban, the United Nations is reportedly still concerned about rescuing residents tortured by militants in Afghanistan.

United Nations Secretary-General Antnio Guterres has pledged that the global body will not abandon Afghans who now find it harder to see a bright future as developed countries wave the white flag with the Taliban.

“The world is following the events in Afghanistan with a heavy heart and a deep concern as to what lies ahead,” he said, urging everyone to “become one” against the Taliban .

Interestingly, the world body’s Security Council has subtly deviated from its old stance on the Taliban.

In a statement released after the recent suicide bombing near Kabul airport, the United Nations Security Council did not name the Taliban and instead said “no Afghan group or individual” should support the terrorists operating on the territory of a country.

Veteran former Indian diplomat Syed Akbaruddin, who also worked at UN headquarters, was quick to notice the difference. “In diplomacy, two weeks is a long time, the T word is gone” from the press release, he tweeted.

Now, even as the Taliban claim to have changed and assure the world that they will behave more like a governing body than a terrorist organization, reports from the country suggest otherwise. Local sources reported that women were being sent home and young girls were not allowed to study in the same room as boys. Early reports also suggest that the Taliban collected the names of all unmarried girls (over 16) and widows in the country, with the aim of making them “Taliban wives”.

On top of that, minority groups, individuals who have in the past aided the United States and other Western countries, and media personnel are also in hiding as the Taliban have conducted door-to-door searches to find these people and kill them mercilessly.

The Taliban have also announced that if an individual is caught stealing, their hands will be cut off, a practice that completely bypasses the belief in giving people a chance for redemption.

What will happen next in Afghanistan under Taliban rule remains to be seen. However, one thing seems to be clearing up by the day – the people of Afghanistan will have to fend for themselves as the “superpowers” of the world are ready to wave a white flag and share a cup of tea with the terrorist organization. .

