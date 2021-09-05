Thompson and Cheney Blast McCarthy’s claims of Trump on January 6 as “baseless”





Leaders of the House committee investigating the January 6 riot on Capitol Hill slammed House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Saturday for spreading “baseless” claims about the former president’s involvement Donald Trump in the murderous insurgency.

Democratic Representative Bennie Thompson of Mississippi, the committee chair, and GOP Representative Liz Cheney of Wyoming, the vice-chair, released a joint statement in response to a recent interview the California Republican conducted with KGET-TV , Bakersfield subsidiary of NBC. .

During the interview, McCarthy suggested that the FBI and Senate agencies examined Trump’s connection to the insurgency and came to the conclusion that the former president was not involved in the chaos.

“Well, you know what’s interesting about this?… The FBI investigated this,” McCarthy said. “The Senate had bipartisan committees. And do you know what they found? That there is no implication.

Thompson and Cheney said McCarthy made the claim based on an anonymous report suggesting the Justice Department “concluded that Donald Trump did not cause, incite or provoke” the riot.

“Minority Leader McCarthy (…) suggested, based on an anonymous report, that the Justice Department concluded that Donald Trump did not cause, instigate or provoke violence on January 6” , indicates the press release. “When this anonymous report was first published, the select committee interviewed the executive branch agencies and congressional committees involved in the investigation. We received responses and information from the entities involved, and they told us. been made clear that reports of such a conclusion are without merit. “

They added: “We will continue to pursue all elements of this investigation in a non-partisan and thorough manner. We also remind Minority Leader McCarthy of his statements after January 6, including his House statement on January 13 which are inconsistent with his recent comments. “

The two leaders were highlighting a speech McCarthy gave in January as the House voted to impeach Trump for “inciting insurgency” and the GOP House leader said “the president bears responsibility” for the seat.

On January 21, McCarthy backtracked and said Trump had not started the insurgency.

“I don’t believe he provoked it if you listen to what he said at the rally,” McCarthy said at the time.

In a Jan. 24 interview, the GOP leader went on to say that “everyone in this country has some responsibility” for the attack.

“Think about four years ago, after President Trump was sworn in. What happened the next day? The headline was ‘resist’ people walking the streets,” he said in an interview with Greta Van Susteren of Gray Television.

McCarthy, who has sought to diminish the legitimacy of the Jan.6 committee by calling it a partisan affair, despite the presence of Cheney and GOP Representative Adam Kinzinger of Illinois on the panel, is aiming for the House presidency in 2022 and cut off all of his past criticism of Trump regarding January 6.

Last week, the Minority Leader warned telecommunications companies not to comply with the Jan.6 committee’s requests for phone records from members of the Trump family and some lawmakers, saying that a “Republican majority does not.” will not forget “who had complied.

