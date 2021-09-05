Turkey expresses concern after Russia arrests more than 50 Crimean Tatar activists





Turkey has expressed concern over arrest of Crimean Tatar militants in Crimean peninsula occupied by pro-government Russian security services Daily Sabah reported on Sunday. Ukrainian officials announced on Saturday that the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) had arrested five Crimean Tatar militants, including Nariman Dzhelyal, vice chairman of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people, banned in Russia. Radio Europe Libre later reported that more than 50 Tatars were arrested after they gathered outside the local FSB office to protest the arrests. Tanju Bilgic, spokesman for the Turkish Foreign Ministry, shared a statement expressing Turkey’s dismay at the arrest of Crimean Tatar militants. Bilgic said Ankara was following the detentions with concern and expressed the hope that they would soon be allowed to return home. Turkey never recognized the annexation of the Crimean peninsula to Russia in February 2014. From the start of the Russian occupation, Turkey expressed particular concern about the fate of the Crimean Tatars, a Turkish-speaking people. who are the traditional inhabitants of Crimea. There are centuries of linguistic, cultural and historical ties that have linked Turkey to these people and it remains an unwavering advocate for them. In 2017, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met Russian Vladimir Putin, where he managed to secure the release of two prominent Crimean Tatar leaders and flown them home. Turkey has also enjoyed stronger relations with Ukraine in recent years, especially on defense ties. Erdogan has met on several occasions with Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelensky where he reiterated Turkish support for Ukraine and its aspirations to join NATO. More recently, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu trip to Ukraine to attend the first Crimean Platform meeting, an initiative by Zelensky to pressure Russia over its continued occupation of Crimea, where he reiterated Turkey’s support for the position Ukrainian. Russia has not been very attached to Turkey’s close friendship with Ukraine. Moscow accused Ankara of fueling militant tendencies in Kiev with its military exports and suspended defense cooperation with Turkey in April because of the move. Russia denounced the Crimean Platform as anti-Russian and criticized past Turkish invocations of the fate of the Crimean Tatars.

