Republicans Don’t Deserve House Majority If They Push Lies -Kinzinger





United States Representative Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) speaks during the opening hearing of the United States House (Selective) Committee investigating the January 6 attack on the United States Capitol, on Capitol Hill in Washington, USA, July 27, 2021. REUTERS / Jim Bourg / Pool

WASHINGTON, Sept.5 (Reuters) – A Republican in the US House of Representatives has said his party does not deserve to win a majority in next year’s parliamentary election if it stands up for lies and conspiracy theories , claiming that he “desperately needed to tell the truth.”

“If we want to be in the driver’s seat and push the plot, push the division and push the lies, then the Republican Party shouldn’t have a majority,” Representative Adam Kinzinger told CNN’s “State of the Union” .

He also slammed Republican House Leader Kevin McCarthy’s warning to private companies not to cooperate with a House committee investigating the deadly Jan.6 attack on the United States Capitol as “enough. frightening”.

Many Republican lawmakers have embraced former President Donald Trump’s false claims that his defeat in the November 2020 election was the result of widespread fraud, claims that were dismissed by several courts, election officials from the State and members of Trump’s own administration.

Trump supporters stormed the Capitol on Jan.6 as Congress gathered to certify President Joe Biden’s victory. Nearly 600 people have been arrested on charges related to the attack, which is being investigated by a House select committee headed by Representative Bennie Thompson, a Democrat.

Republicans, including McCarthy, downplayed the violence on that day, with a Republican lawmaker comparing scenes in which rioters attacked police, smashed windows and sent lawmakers running for safety reasons to a “sightseeing tour.” normal.

McCarthy, a Trump ally who could become Speaker of the House if Republicans win a majority in next year’s election, said last week that if companies follow the select committee’s instructions and release private information, they violate the law. A Republican majority “will not forget and (…) hold them fully responsible,” he wrote on Twitter.

History and the redistribution favor Republicans’ chances of regaining control of the House and Senate, which Biden’s Democrats currently control closely.

Kinzinger did not call McCarthy’s comments obstructive, but said the Republican leader should “never go back there.”

“It’s a pretty scary place for me to go in this world if we start to use our power as a means to get the result we want,” Kinzinger told CNN.

The House committee investigating the attack on Monday asked 35 phone, email and social media companies to keep records that may be relevant to its investigation.

Kinzinger is one of two Republicans on the investigative panel; the other is its vice-president, Representative Liz Cheney. Both are critics of Trump.

On Saturday, Thompson and Cheney released a statement denouncing as “baseless” a comment McCarthy made in an interview last week that suggested the FBI and Senate committees concluded Trump was not involved in the attack. from the Capitol.

Four people died on January 6, one shot dead by police and the others of natural causes. A Capitol police officer attacked by protesters died the next day. Four police officers who took part in the defense of the Capitol then committed suicide.

Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Editing by Scott Malone and Sonya Hepinstall

