China pushes for common prosperity

Ideas room

The drive to achieve common prosperity in the People’s Republic of China is expected to revolutionize the Chinese and global economy, as well as the way New Zealand companies envisage doing business with that country.

It is common in New Zealand to talk about the opportunities to do business in the Chinese market in almost exclusively market terms. It is the dominant language of business in New Zealand and it is the cornerstone of the rules agreed in the 2008 Free Trade Agreement with the People’s Republic of China (PRC).

Many businessmen from and from the PRC speak in the same way. Business is business after all.

However, recent events in the PRC suggest that companies may need to start thinking more broadly. Political leaders and intellectuals are actively rethinking contemporary China’s socialist hybrid market economy and introducing policies aimed at realizing the socialist ideal of common prosperity.

Common prosperity is a old idea in the PRC and this is the one that was go back. Chinese President Xi Jinpings 2017 speech at the 19th National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party, introduced a new main contradiction facing Chinese society in the new era … between unbalanced and inadequate development and the ever-increasing needs of the people for a better life. He proposed common prosperity as a solution.

These last months, Xi has frequently referred to this term. On August 17, he argued that common prosperity is a key feature of socialism and an important feature of Chinese modernity, while berating excessively high incomes and suggesting that companies give more back to society.

The fact that the Internet giant Tencent immediately invested $ 7.7 billion in social initiatives following these comments, and that others followed suit, suggests a serious shift in China’s economy may be underway.

This transformation could simply be an adjustment to curb dangerous inequalities by strengthening the underfunded social protection system and tackling illicit income and tax evasion. This is the position of some Chinese economists take, and for many, this would be welcome, with greater corporate social responsibility and philanthropy, as a long overdue fix.

Or it could be a sign of an even bigger upheaval in the business model.

Recent headlines on the Chinese economy paint a worrying picture. China’s tech sector has been rocked by the actions of regulators around the initial public offerings of Ant Finance and Didi and restrictions on Tencent. Last month, new regulations severely reduced online play time for minors, as well as repression private education companies and fan clubs and celebrities, apparently as part of an effort to enforce the fundamental socialist values and achieve common prosperity.

Reflecting on these events, columnist Li Guangman argued in an editorial, republished in the Peoples Daily, that a profound transformation was underway. Li argued that the events represented a return to the original intentions of the Communist Party and a return to the essence of socialism, while identifying other industries for rectification.

We’ve been here before, even though the Chinese economy was much smaller and less globally integrated.

When the PRC was established in 1949, the party introduced a managed economy. It had production targets and a quota system replacing supply and demand, rationing replacing consumption, rural communes collectivizing agriculture and work units providing employment, housing and education. Class struggle and anti-imperialism were at the heart of efforts to create common prosperity.

Many tend to think that it all ended under Deng Xiaoping in the 1980s, but this is only partially true. What emerged was a hybrid economy.

One of the most famous, though often overlooked, economic thinkers and planners of the time was Chen Yun. He oversaw the first stage of China’s economic development after 1949 before falling out with Mao Zedong over the Great Leap Forward and the Great Proletarian Cultural Revolution. Chen returned in 1978 to work with Deng Xiaoping at the start of the reform era.

Chen devised the bird cage theory, where the bird (the market) could move freely but only within the confines of the cage (the plane). In the mid-1980s, his views fell out of favor when China’s growth took off and the earlier ideals of the communist revolution, namely equality and class struggle, gave way to the idea that ‘a rising tide lifts all the boats.

Now that the PRC has experienced decades of rapid economic growth and Xi Jinping said complete victory in the eradication of absolute poverty, the question of what a socialist market economy is coming back to the fore, now under the impetus of ideology Thought of Xi Jinping.

It is too early to tell that the bird has been returned to its cage. Market forces remain a central and key element in the debate on the direction of the socialist market economy. We need to watch this debate carefully, however, as the outcome will have huge implications for how regulatory market economies like New Zealand engage with the Chinese economy in the decades to come.