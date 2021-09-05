Just when you think you have physics | Letters





Your correspondence on quantum mechanics (Editorial, August 30; Letters, September 3) reminded me of a conversation I had 50 years ago with a German biologist. He told me that as a teenager he wanted to become a theoretical physicist and attended a lecture by Wolfgang Pauli on the principle of excluding the latter. Looking for Pauli at the end, he said: It was wonderful, I got to see exactly what you meant. Response from Paulis: If you could see it, you hadn’t understood it. I understood that was the reason he chose biology.

Professor John Galloway

Croxley Green, Hertfordshire Richard Walker (Letters, September 3) is right about the brilliant Crossroads TV theme. I’ve always thought that some programs were more popular than they deserved just because of their theme. One obvious candidate was the 1970s crime drama Van der Valk, whose excellent musical theme, Eye level, seemed to raise him above average.

Dougie Mitchell

Edinburgh Regarding the weather forecast (Letters, September 2), I remembered the words of an American acquaintance visiting in the 1980s. I don’t know why you Brits care about the weather forecast, he said. declared. There are only three weather states in the UK: it has just stopped raining, it is raining or it is about to rain.

Ray woodhams

Barnsley, South Yorkshire Simon Jenkins says the war in Afghanistan cost Britain $ 37 billion (Biden is not the first president to promise never to wage another intervention war on September 3). This is the same amount Boris Johnson allocated for NHS testing and traceability (provided by private companies). Astonishing.

Jeanne Warren

Oxford Do you have an opinion on everything you’ve read in the Guardian today? Please E-mail us your letter and it will be considered for publication.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/science/2021/sep/05/just-when-you-think-youve-got-physics The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos