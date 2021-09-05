President Jokowi set to inaugurate Bendo Ponorogo dam





Ponorogo news

Reporter: Sofyan Arif Candra SURYA.co.id, PONOROGO – President Joko Widodo to inaugurate Bendo dam, Sawoo district, Ponorogo, Tuesday (7/9/2021). Ponorogo regent Sugiri Sancoko said his party has coordinated with a number of parties to welcome the arrival of No.1 in the country. “It’s almost positive because we have been coordinating for days with Korem, East Java Provincial Protocol and Dandim 0802 Ponorogo,” Sugiri said on Sunday (09/09/2021). In addition to inaugurating the Bendo Dam, Jokowi is also expected to directly review the Covid-19 vaccination at one of Bumi Reog’s Islamic boarding schools. Sugiri himself is optimistic that the Bendo dam will increase the productivity of farmers in Ponorogo. “The Bendo dam not only tackles flooding, but there are 7,000 hectares of rice paddies that were originally fed by the rains to become technically irrigated paddy fields,” Sugiri continued. According to Sugiri, the availability of water is vital for farmers in order to increase the quantity and quality of their crops. Sugiri said that currently rice production in Ponorogo has a surplus of 214,000 tonnes per year. “With the existence of this Bendo reservoir, it will certainly intervene in the exchange value added by farmers,” he continued. Work on the Bendo dam itself was carried out from 2013 with a state budget cost of 1,072 trillion rupees. The carrying capacity of the Bendo dam reaches 43.11 million cubic meters with a dam height of 71 m. The Bendo dam is also expected to be able to meet the irrigation needs of 7,800 hectares, deliver raw water at 370 liters per second and reduce flooding from 420 cubic meters per second to 290 cubic meters per second. .

