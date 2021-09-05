bne IntelliNews – ISTANBUL BLOG: Turkey’s official inflation is no headache

Turkey’s official annual inflation rate in August increased to 19.25% from July 18.95%, despite market consensus expectations that it would drop very slightly and, more intriguingly, although President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had declared that in the pursuit of low inflation, August is the turning point.

In Turkey, official data on inflation, growth, and other key metrics are used to being almost exactly in line with what Erdogan predicts, so it’s hard to understand what’s going on this time around. . Erdogan also predicted that the central bank rate of 19% would be cut in August.

As a reminder, in March, the previous governor of the central bank was reportedly sacked after annoying Erdogan by raising the key rate to its current level. But if this is correct, how is it that his successor still has his position when he has not lowered the rate?

This blog has often noted that in Turkey, when anonymous Turkish officials brief international news services on what is called behind the scenes, believing that it is very often just for manipulation. When the number of anonymous officials singing from the same score amounts to half a dozen or more, it is not true that the information in question can be taken as confirmed by many different sources; no, it actually confirms that there is an official speech that has been quite deliberately put into circulation.

The pursuit of the logic behind the events of Turkish politics leads to dangerous ground. Thus, an attempt at revenge by Berat Albayrak Erdogan’s son-in-law and the former finance minister, who fell on his sword late last year at a time when Turkey risked another balance of payments crisis, could to have been the real reason for the firing of the former central bank chief rather than the explanation that has been circulated, namely that he did not cut rates. But Albayrak’s explanation is also just speculation. Finding reliable information on the functioning of Erdogan’s regime is a difficult task.

Turkey’s official data releases can also take you through a maze. You can see the inflation number hovering around the key rate, but remember that this is the official inflation number we are talking about; it bears little relation to the reality of price growth which is a painful daily experience for ordinary Turks up and down the country.

The Istanbul Inflation Research Group (ENAG), led by academics, has been compiling its own inflation data since August 2020 based on the methodology of the official statistical institute TUIK. August inflation press release shows monthly inflation at 4.06% against 1.12% for TUIK.

After researching inflation for a year, ENAG had the opportunity to publish an annual inflation figure for the first time, but nothing appeared in its newsletter. This group, a real thorn in the side of the government, is of course matter to an ongoing criminal investigation following a TUIK complaint.

Nonetheless, we can calculate that the annual inflation rate for August of this year implied by ENAG publications since August of last year is around 49% y / y.

It would be nice if the only anomaly in Turkey’s inflation presentations were the consecutive record gaps between the official consumer price index (CPI) and the producer price index (IPP) inflation figures.

To get a taste of the real price increases Turks are experiencing, take a look at what are facing entrepreneurs in the construction industry, once known to have led to a Turkish growth boom. They have been lately Rebell on a 200% year-over-year increase in the cost of cement.

Then there is the serial price growth of gas. Turkish natural gas distributor Botas raised price of natural gas for industrial use and electricity production by 15% as of September 1. Trek the price of residential natural gas by 12% on July 1. In addition, in the first half of this year, Botas increased the price of residential natural gas by 1% every month.

In addition, Botas increased the price of natural gas for power plants by 20.23% on July 1 and before that, on June 1, the price of gas for power plants was increased by 1% after an increase of 12 % as of May 1.

There is a similar picture with electricity, while there is no contesting the soaring prices of food and basic consumer goods, at least not for anyone going through the sad experience of stepping into a Turkish supermarket.

Vehicle prices recently fell after a tax to cut but they have doubled since last year. BloombergHT reported the official price of TUIK passenger cars fell 3.4% m / m in August. He did not draw attention to the annual price change, but his chart showed that the price of TUIK reached 293,000 TRY in August, down from around 150,000 TRY a year ago.

The reality, you will understand, is much coarser than the official picture, but we still need to focus on the key rate again, with the next rate-setting meeting. scheduled for September 23.

Lately, it is interesting to note that the market has caved in to Ankara’s monetary policy. It took a dose of Erdogans advice to produce the consensus expectation of official inflation of 18.75% in August, rather than weighing basic logic and doing some basic math. But the TUIK figure of 19.25% (the highest official inflation rate since April 2019) has thrown a curve ball in the market and the prevailing anticipation is that the central bank policy meeting September 23 will maintain rates, even though official inflation is now above policy. rate.

The Turkish lira, so often in the news for breaking unfavorable records, remains on good behavior, giving way to a story that could suggest a limited drop in official inflation in November and December.

November is indeed a critical time as the pound could experience some headwinds ahead of the New Year’s market rally which is expected to begin in December.

On December 3, official inflation data for November will be released.

The next inflation statement is scheduled for October 4, when the official price movement for September will be relayed.

As it stands, the advice given by Haluk Burumcekci of Burumcekci Consulting is still valid. August 3, Burumcekci said: Even without loss of value in lire [from the 8.25-8.65 band seen in the USD/TRY pair since July], inflation could reach 19-20% in the next three months [August, September, October], with a fall to come only in the last two months [November, December] to end the year at 17-18% at best. If the reduction in value added tax that expires in September was not extended, it could have an upward impact of around 1 percentage point.

Burumcekci anticipated that the key rate will end the year at 19% although the market remains positive for limited 50bp cuts from the last two monetary policy meetings, set for November 18 and December 16.

To reiterate, the next stop to revise where we were at comes with the September 23 rate-setting meeting, with the September inflation release due on October 4.

On July 29, the central bank raised its forecast for inflation at the end of 2021 to 14.1% compared to the 12.2% it envisaged in April, while the upper limit of inflation was raised from 14.4% to 16%, closer to the market assessment.

On October 28, the central bank will release its latest quarterly inflation report and updated inflation forecasts.