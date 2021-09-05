Trump takes credit for Texas abortion ban via SCOTUS





Former President Donald Trump has dodged the question of whether he agreed with the Supreme Court’s decision not to block Texas’ restrictive abortion law – calling the decision “complex” but “Probably temporary”.

In a new TV interview, Trump was asked if his three court candidates made a difference when it comes to the controversial law.

“Well, I’ll tell you this. We have a Supreme Court which is very different from what it was before, it was acting very strangely. And I think it’s probably not in our country’s best interests, “Trump told” Full Measure “host Sharyl Attkisson in an interview that will be broadcast in full next Sunday.

Trump has appointed three Supreme Court justices – Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett – to establish a Conservative 6-3 majority.

The Supreme Court did not follow up on an emergency request from pro-choice groups last week to block the law, which bans abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected at around six weeks and allows them. citizens to enforce the ban by allowing them to take legal action against doctors or anyone else involved in terminating a pregnancy.

Anti-abortion protesters wait in the Supreme Court for a decision on the Texas abortion bill. AP Photo / Patrick Semansky Former US President Donald Trump dodged the question of whether or not he supports the Texas abortion bill in a recent interview. James Devaney / GC Images

Chief Justice John Roberts joined the three Liberal members of the court in disagreement.

Critics say the law flies in the face of the landmark Roe v. Wade in 1973 which protects a woman’s right to an abortion.

“I know the decision was very complex and also probably temporary,” Trump said in the interview. “I think other things are going to happen and that will be the big deal and the big picture. So we’ll see what happens, but we are looking at the decision and also looking at what they did in Texas, but we have great confidence in the governor, the attorney general, and the lieutenant governor.

A Supreme Court official said they acted on an emergency request from a pro-life group. Al Drago / Bloomberg via Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said last week that she would introduce a bill to codify Roe v. Wade in the House.

Also in the high-profile interview, excerpts of which were published late Saturday night, Trump warned the United States against welcoming Afghan refugees who fled after Taliban fighters took control of the United States. Afghanistan.

“Do you think the war in Afghanistan is over? Asked Attkisson.

Former President Trump is responsible for appointing the three judges who made the ban legal. Joe Raedle / Getty Images

“I don’t know because you have people going all over the world and being dumped all over the world right now. And nobody knows who they are, Sharyl, ”Trump said.

“These are not the interpreters that we took. These are people who got on planes and they were so interested in trying to make it look like, come on, they’re doing a good job. These people, a lot of these people are going to be terrorists, okay? They will be terrorists. They were very powerful. They were very energetic and got on the plane, ”he said.

Attkisson added that the evacuees were supposed to have been screened before boarding the planes.

Trump replied, “There is no documentation in this country – there is virtually no documentation.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2021/09/05/trump-takes-credit-for-texas-abortion-ban-moving-through-scotus/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos