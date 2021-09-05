Johnson faces Conservative battle over tax hike as cabinet reshuffle looms | Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson faces a battle with his cabinet and MPs as Parliament returns on Monday, on the verge of breaking two clear commitments on taxes and pensions, as well as planning a delicate cabinet reshuffle.

Plans to increase national insurance contributions to increase funding for the NHS and for the overhaul of social care have been privately criticized by cabinet ministers and MPs have told the chief whip they could oppose measures in the House of Commons.

Johnson, along with Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid will announce a three-year funding deal for the NHS starting next April, along with additional funds to deal with the backlog of the hospital and an overhaul of the social services system likely to include a lifetime cap on healthcare contributions.

Seen as the NHS and the social care tax, it would see an increase in NICs of more than 1%, initially intended to shorten NHS wait times, which worsened during the pandemic.

Critics within the party and across the Commons have suggested that the NIC hike would be disproportionately imposed on younger, lower-paid workers.

Senior No 10 and Treasury sources said discussions between officials were underway on Sunday and final figures had not been agreed. Officials are also wondering how additional taxation can work with systems in decentralized countries such as Scotland, where care is already largely paid for by the state. No one seems to have an answer to that, said a cabinet minister.

The expected Tuesday announcement is expected to be made alongside yet another groundbreaking move to sever the link between pensions and income, after a higher than expected wage hike that would have seen the Treasury pay an additional 5 billion in pensions. .

A number of cabinet ministers have privately signaled their opposition to the tax hike. House of Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg has fired a warning shot against the plans, using his Sunday Express column to quote former US President George Bush Sr.: Read my lips: No new taxes.

Voters remembered those words after President Bush forgot them, Rees-Mogg wrote, alluding to the broken promise many blamed for Bush’s subsequent electoral loss.

However, another minister said the tax increases for the NHS backlog and social services would find some tolerance among the public. I think people are realizing things have to be paid for, especially the NHS backlog, the minister said.

Former Chancellor Philip Hammond has criticized the plan, saying it will cause a major backlash. I think it would cause significant damage to the government and to the Conservative Party.

Hammond is one of a number of senior Tories who oppose the planned hike to fund a social service overhaul, including former Prime Minister John Major, former Lord Chancellor David Gauke and former Tory leader Iain Duncan Smith.

The peer, who served as Chancellor between 2016 and 2019, also said he would vote against the legislation in the House of Lords if the opportunity presented itself. Johnson could put the plan to a vote in the Commons in the coming weeks before the party conference recess.

A number of Tory backbenchers said on Sunday they spoke to the whips’ office to express concern over the NIC hike. Just raising taxes doesn’t solve anything, it doesn’t solve any real problem. I think that would be a mistake, and I told my whip, said a member of the Red Wall.

If the big revelation from a decade of thinking is this, then some people want to be fired.

A former minister expressed concern about the focus on funding the overhaul rather than the issue itself. To that extent, his cart before the horse, said the MP.

The violation of the manifesto commitment is also of concern. If we say we won’t do something, we shouldn’t, unless there are particularly compelling and compelling reasons, which do not exist here.

Sunak will address a 1922 backbench MPs committee reception on Monday and although the meeting is informal, one MP said he was likely to be nobbled by worried colleagues. Johnson will also address backbenchers later this week in a more formal question-and-answer session following the announcement.

Reports have suggested Johnson could also use the weekend to reshuffle his cabinet with high profile victims likely to be Dominic Raab and Gavin Williamson. Amanda Milling, the party chair, could also be replaced by popular minister Nadhim Zahawi, responsible for vaccine deployment.

Raab has been approached for a transfer to the Cabinet Office, allowing him to retain the title of First Secretary of State. A number of ambitious ministers have been approached to replace him at the Department of Foreign Affairs, including International Trade Secretary Liz Truss. The role could also go to Michael Gove, although a party source said he could receive the dossier from the Home Office and Priti Patel has been transferred to the Foreign Office.

Approval notes for Raab plunged among party members amid damaging stories of his late return from vacation to deal with the Afghan crisis as well as an information war and public dissent with the Defense Secretary, Ben Wallace.

A Conservative Home survey showed Raab was down 21 places in the firm’s approvals rankings, from third most popular to fourth from the bottom. The site, which regularly polls party members, said the drop was one of the biggest on record, similar to Theresa Mays’ drop in approval ratings after the 2017 election.

Truss has the highest approval ratings of any cabinet minister. Liz really wants the foreign secretary job and has made it known, a senior Tory official said. Another said: Will Boris promote someone more popular than him? It would be a first.

Although a source from Whitehall said she believed the reshuffle would take this week, Johnson would be wary of making enemies and was reportedly inclined to delay the change until after Cop26 in Glasgow. He doesn’t like an ambitious cabinet, he always says he likes tired old lions so I can be the Lion King, the senior curator said.

Williamson, who has been the target of constant criticism over exam scores and schools’ Covid policies, should be replaced and transferred to a parliamentary role such as leader of the House of Commons. His departure could lead to a promotion for Equalities Minister Kemi Badenoch.

Two other former ministers and staunch allies of Johnson, Conor Burns and Simon Clarke, have also been approached by Tory sources for promotion.