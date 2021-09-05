China’s real estate bubble could be about to burst, and it could cost Australia dearly

This is one of the best Hemingway lines, from The Sun Also Rises.

“How did you go bankrupt? Bill asked.

“Two ways,” Mike said. “Little by little, then suddenly.

It is a passage to which Xu Jiayin, founder of China Evergrande, the first Chinese real estate group and 122nd global company in terms of turnover, can relate.

For most of that year, his business has floundered, battling hordes of angry creditors, defending lawsuits and desperately trying to get enough financing to survive. Now the situation has suddenly worsened.

At its peak three years ago, Hong Kong-listed China Evergrande was the world’s most valued real estate group. He is now best known as the most indebted real estate developer in the world, with more than $ 300 billion ($ 403 billion).

Once a symbol of sparkling success in the planet’s most exciting real estate market, China Evergrande is now collapsing and dragging many of its competitors with it, as global investors and creditors desperately try to exit from the struggling Chinese real estate sector.

Evergrande is the main sponsor of the Chinese Super League team Guangzhou FC. ( ABC News: Bill Birtles )

Owner of Guangzhou FC football club, the company boasted two years ago that it had bought Elon Musk’s Tesla, creating an electric vehicle subsidiary with three production centers in southern China. At this point, Mr. Xu was the third richest person in China, with an estimated fortune of $ 30 billion ($ 40.3 billion).

Last week, the company, with projects underway in 22 cities, warned it could default on debt repayment if its efforts to refinance and sell assets fail, an announcement that rocked global markets. the debt.

Entrepreneurs line up for payment, and creditors run away, willing to take less than 30 cents on anyone’s dollar enough to buy Evergrande’s debt. Meanwhile, tens of thousands of hopeful apartment owners fear a collapse could see their deposits evaporate.

The only way the group can increase its cash flow is to sell its large portfolio of apartments at steep discounts. This threatens to undermine prices across the country and potentially cause the collapse of competitors as the entire industry is under pressure.

Either way, a crisis in buyer confidence seems almost certain.

As an industry, Chinese real estate development is an avid consumer of natural resources, especially iron ore, the price of which has fallen nearly 40% since May.

For years, the country’s leaders have turned a blind eye to the abuses of the industry because it was one of the main vectors for stimulating economic growth.

But with Beijing in the background as the company collapses, its demise is expected to send shockwaves through the steel industry, adding further pressure on iron ore prices.

Industry reforms or the withdrawal of capitalism?

The impressive growth of Chinese industry has affected all sectors. ( Reuters )

China’s transformation from an agrarian economy to an urbanized industrial power over the past 40 years has been achieved on a scale and speed unprecedented in history.

With the introduction of a free market, millions of farm laborers flocked to the newly built cities to create fabulous real estate wealth. So began the rise of real estate tycoons. Just like in the West, real estate speculation has become a national pastime with prices being put into orbit.

The end result was much the same. Exorbitant rents, unaffordable housing and the young generations boiling over from being excluded from the market.

If there is one thing the Chinese Communist Party is acutely sensitive to, it is the prospect of large-scale unrest.

To top it off, questionable building standards, sales and loan sharks and a host of other illegal activities have plagued the industry, with a rising tide of resentment against big developers.

Some of the biggest cities in China now have restrictions on developers. ( Wikimedia Commons )

At the end of last year, Beijing presented what it called the policy of the three red lines for real estate developers, a strategy that aimed to reduce industry debt, curb soaring house prices and raise standards.

A few months ago, several major cities, including Evergrande Territory of Guangzhou, began to impose price limits on new land releases and restrictions on developers, including sale price caps. They also imposed penalties on developers who did not deliver as promised or on time.

The dramatic interventions were long overdue and the real estate barons should have prepared for them, especially since President Xi Jinping’s not-so-subtle search in 2017 that “housing is for living, not for speculation”.

But it follows a series of attacks on wealthy business leaders. Late last year, Alibaba founder Jack Ma, a close friend of Xu from Evergrande, became the first victim of a crackdown on the tech titans. It has since spread to profitable education businesses, raising fears that Xi would revert to Beijing’s acceptance of capitalism and eliminate potential rivals. in popularity issues.

Gaming operators were in the spotlight last week when Beijing decreed that children were limited to three hours a week of online gaming.

More recently, well-known movie stars suddenly “disappeared” as the purge among the popular extended beyond the corporate world.

How does this affect us?

Australian iron ore manufacturers have benefited greatly from the Chinese real estate boom. ( Provided: Nathan River Resources )

It’s easy. Our raw materials have played a decisive role in the Chinese real estate boom. All of these apartment towers require a huge amount of steel.

In fact, real estate developers account for about half of all China’s iron ore demand. So any significant drop in construction will mean less steel and even less iron ore, at a time when prices have already fallen about 40% from their May peak.

In addition, as Macrobusiness economist David Llewellyn Smith points out, developers have a big impact on the financing of local governments. This is vital for infrastructure spending, which so far accounts for around 20% of total construction, one of the preferred vectors for stimulating growth.

Any cuts in housing and infrastructure spending will further undermine an iron ore price already rocked by Beijing’s edict that steel production must be cut to meet emissions targets.

And while Xi finally appears to have engineered an economic setback on Australia in the form of lower commodity prices, the strategy could come at a huge cost to him if declining growth rates deteriorate further.

The potential to turn against you

Chinese President Xi Jinping has pushed through a series of economic reforms, with mixed results. ( AP: Ju Peng via Xinhua )

It is not known how far Beijing will allow this.

Under Xi, the country embarked on a series of economic reforms, many of which are worthy, but each time they failed mainly because the rulers pushed too hard, forcing the authorities to suddenly turn around.

On several occasions, reforms to restrict subprime lending backfired when credit markets collapsed, forcing the central bank to inject liquidity, which led to an explosion in subprime lending.

Huge capital outflows destabilized the renminbi after local companies were encouraged to invest abroad, forcing Beijing to reverse the decision. Efforts to promote the currency as a global reserve also caused massive outflows that had to be stopped.

Then there was the great stock market boom of 2015, engineered by Beijing, which created a bubble that burst dramatically.

This last episode could turn out to be a rerun. Xu Jiayin’s future certainly looks bleak. But if domestic growth slows, there may be no choice but to throw the reforms in the trash and plunge back into housing and infrastructure, so that the economy continues to run and the population. have jobs.

Nothing arouses discontent like unemployment.