The loser loses, the winner wins





In August 2019, Congresswoman Liz Cheney of Wyoming, daughter of Vice President Dick Cheney, a leading advocate for the war in Afghanistan and Iraq, said of President Donald Trump’s attempts to make peace along with the Taliban, the Taliban continue to support, shelter and fight alongside Al Qaeda. They are not a partner for peace. Any agreement that does not prevent the enemies of the Americas from establishing safe havens on Afghan soil is a bogus agreement that threatens our security and risks another 9/11.

Two years later, in August 2021, Cheney tweeted: The Trump / Biden calamity unfolding in Afghanistan began with the Trump administration negotiating with terrorists and claiming they were partners for peace and ended with the American surrender as Biden abandons the country to our terrorist enemies.

Today, September 2021, I cannot believe that I am inspired to offer Liz Cheney as an antidote to the anti-Biden, anti-American, anti-intellectual rhetoric that is currently robbing our public square and dishonoring the sacrifices of Americans who have Nobly served their country in theaters at home and abroad, especially those who have served in Afghanistan since 2001.

Let’s understand clearly. The disgraceful withdrawal of the Americas from Afghanistan was often foreshadowed, beginning almost 20 years ago when unrepentant warmongers President George W. Bush, Vice President Dick Cheney, as well as British Prime Minister Tony Blair and an assortment of Chicken hawks struggling to know the difference between Kalashnikovs and kebabs decided not to prosecute Osama Bin Laden in Tora Bora but instead chose to attempt regime change in Baghdad.

It went very well.

Over $ 2 trillion later in Afghanistan alone, three administrations later, three levels of pride and incompetence later, Afghanistan has been handed over to the Taliban, a radical Islamist political-military organization whose beliefs are to Islam what KKK beliefs are to Christianity.

In the shadow of such a dark story, I haven’t written a column for two of the past three weeks, largely because, along with friends and colleagues, I have desperately tried to help a family whose I am close to Kabul.

Given the differences in time zones (San Francisco – 3 hours, Berlin +6, Kabul +8.5, Islamabad +9) and attempts to communicate with people in multiple countries via WhatsApp, Signal, FaceTime and email, many nights were sleepless, exercise and sensitive nutrition nonexistent, all other work put aside, and emotions sharpened with expectations often heightened and then dashed.

Part of our mission ended Monday evening when US forces withdrew from Hamid Karzai International Airport and handed the nation over to the triumphant Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.

The world is a game of chess; 19th-century Afghan Muslim philosopher and activist Jamal Al-din Al-Afghani once said that the loser loses and the winner wins.

America lost. The family lost. The Taliban won.

The Afghan family of vulnerable Afghans whom I consider to be my own and which includes educators and three generations of women have been left behind despite the visas they were granted. However, they were not discouraged and continue to look for other methods to save them.

Afghans, including the family, are now in danger in part because Presidents Bush, Obama, Trump and Biden never understood Afghanistan, but instead arrogantly believed that whatever it was could to be transformed into our own image and to embrace American values.

While this is certainly true, as I wrote harshly two weeks ago, that Biden, who ran for president on a promise to withdraw U.S. forces from Afghanistan, and the military were caught in Bereft of the Taliban’s rapid advance on Kabul and gravely missed our withdrawal, it is also true that the Trump administration has knocked it out of hand.

Ignoring what Biden inherited from Trump is delusional and dangerous.

Beginning, it seems, in 2018, Donald Trump, without informing either the Afghan government or the NATO allies, began direct negotiations with the Taliban, in particular by approving a plan for the gradual withdrawal of American troops from ‘Afghanistan (which Congress tried to limit) to wrap up May 2021.

Trump, who never shies away from trying to recreate the world in his own image, was determined to reorganize Afghanistan in order to improve his own chances of re-election.

Trump succeeded in forcing the Afghan government to release 5,000 Taliban terrorist prisoners and he also forced Pakistan to release Taliban leader Abdul Ghani Baradar, imprisoned since 2010 at Obama’s insistence.

Baradar, who, along with Mullah Omar, is said to have founded the Taliban, is now the second in power behind the supreme leader of the Taliban Hibatullah Akhundzada.

On November 17, 2020, 14 days after being decisively defeated in his re-election bid, Trump unilaterally decided, without consulting our military, that US troops in Afghanistan would be reduced to 2,500 by January 15, 2021, binding the winner of the Bidens strategic elections and tactical choices.

Choices that Biden, our military, and our State Department have never competently or fully managed, despite the evacuation of over 120,000 people.

Today a delusional American right wing, having adopted a delusional and false narrative that the 2020 election was stolen, that the January 6 insurgency was benign, that vaccines don’t work, that the Critical Race Theory is a anti-white movement, that the president is senile, and that climate change is a fraud, has corrupted the public square so much that it has made it nearly impossible for Americans to rationally debate the security issues facing America, problems which include the fight against terrorism, national and foreign.

Today, as Americans try to wade through the trash that Trump, who has never met a company he couldn’t fail or an ally or a country he couldn’t betray, strewn across our sacred landscape, we must recognize that they have been weakened not by our failure to defeat the Taliban abroad, but by our failure to confront the demons of ignorance and denial at home.

America lost. The Taliban won.

(Robert Azzi is a photographer and writer who lives in Exeter. His reviews are archived at theotherazzi.wordpress.com.)

