Tokyo Paralympic Games will always have a special place in Indian sporting history: PM Modi





As Indian athletes put on their best show ever at the Tokyo Paralympic Games, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that their achievement will always have a special place in Indian sporting history and expressed hope for s ” build on these successes to ensure greater participation in sports. . Modi also congratulated the people of host Japan, especially Tokyo, and its government, saying they were to be commended for their exceptional hospitality, attention to detail and spreading the much-needed message of resilience and unity through these Games. Olympic. He said: In the history of Indian sport, the Tokyo Paralympic Games will always have a special place. The games will remain etched in the memory of every Indian and will motivate generations of athletes to take up the sport. Each member of our contingent is a champion and a source of inspiration. India’s Paralympians had a stellar campaign at the Tokyo Games, where an unprecedented 19 medals, including five gold, helped them secure 24th place in the highest overall standings on record. The tally also included eight silver medals and six bronze medals, but most importantly, it was a performance in which history was written almost every day with the contingent abiding by the Spirit in Motion motto of the Games. Modi said: The historic number of medals won by India has filled our hearts with joy. I would like to thank the coaches, support staff and families of our athletes for their continued support to the players. We hope to build on our successes to ensure greater participation in sport.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.financialexpress.com/sports/tokyo-paralympics-will-always-have-special-place-in-indian-sports-history-pm-modi/2324392/lite/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos