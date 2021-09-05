Egyptian President Al-Sisi calls Isaac Herzog to wish him “Happy New Year”





Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi called on President Isaac Herzog to wish him and the people of Israel a Happy New Year on Sunday before Rosh Hashanah. Sissi also congratulated Herzog on taking office. The leaders discussed bilateral issues and common Egyptian-Israeli interests, according to Herzog’s spokesman. cnxps.cmd.push (function () {cnxps ({playerId: ’36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b’}). render (‘4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6’);}); if (window.location.pathname.indexOf (“656089”)! = -1) {document.getElementsByClassName (“divConnatix”)[0].style.display = “none”;} else if (window.location.pathname.indexOf (“/ israel-news /”)! = -1) {document.getElementsByClassName (“divConnatix”)[0].style.display = “none”; var script = document.createElement (‘script’); script.src = “https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js”; script.setAttribute (‘pubname’, ‘jpostcom’); script.setAttribute (‘widgetname’, ‘0011r00001lcD1i_12258’); document.getElementsByClassName (‘divAnyClip’)[0].appendChild (script);} else if (window.location.pathname.indexOf (“/ health-and-wellness /”)! = -1) {document.getElementsByClassName (“divConnatix”)[0].style.display = “none”; var script = document.createElement (‘script’); script.src = “https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js”; script.setAttribute (‘pubname’, ‘jpostcom’); script.setAttribute (‘widgetname’, ‘0011r00001lcD1i_12246’); document.getElementsByClassName (‘divAnyClip’)[0].appendChild (script);} Egyptian President al-Sisi called me tonight to wish the Israeli people a happy #Rosh Hashanah . We discussed bilateral issues and common national interests. I thanked President al-Sisi for his important role in promoting regional stability and peace and we agreed to keep in touch. – Isaac Herzog (@Isaac_Herzog) September 5, 2021 The conversation was “warm and positive,” the Herzog spokesperson added, and the leaders agreed to keep in touch. The phone call comes days after Herzog visited Jordan’s King Abdullah in Amman. Herzog said on Saturday that “Jordan is an important country” and Abdullah is “a very important regional player”. The leaders discussed “central issues in the dialogue between our states,” the president said. Herzog and Abdullah also discussed other ways in which Israel could help Jordan, after Prime Minister Naftali Bennett agreed to sell Jordan twice the amount of water at the discount rate required in the deal. peace between countries, and authorize an increase in exports from Jordan to the Palestinian Authority. . KING OF JORDAN ABDULLAH II listens during a meeting in Amman in May. (credit: ALEX BRANDON / POOL VIA REUTERS) No information about Jordan’s overtures to Israel was discussed, beyond the king, who is the guardian of the Temple Mount, deigning to meet with Israel’s rulers. No photos have been released of the meeting, as was the case when Prime Minister Naftali Bennett visited Amman earlier this year. Herzog has also met with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan since taking office.

