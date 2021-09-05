Mary Trump shares scathing new thoughts on Donald Trump’s mental state





Mary Trump did not hesitate to criticize former President Donald Trump. And in an interview with Business Insider published on September 4, the author said his uncle had the personality of a “fascist”. Mary frankly expressed her thoughts on her uncle’s mental state following the release of her new book, “The Reckoning: Our Nation’s Trauma and Finding a Way to Heal,” which went on sale Aug. 19, from Atlantic Books. . “He’s a fascist. But he probably doesn’t know what ‘fascist’ means,” Mary told BusinessInsider.

“He thinks he deserves all the power in the world just because of who he is,” continued Mary. “In his mind, he is still the center of the universe and thinks he should be defered even though he is ignorant, the weakest and least intellectually curious person I have ever met.”

Highlighting Donald’s admiration for Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un, as well as his seemingly lackluster views of French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Mary condemned her uncle for preferring to deal with strong, authoritarian men rather than those “willing to engage in diplomacy. Mary said,” The only thing that matters to him is what he considers, in his mind, like strength. I guess his definition of strength is to be as cruel and disruptive as possible and get away with it all the time. “

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nickiswift.com/596174/mary-trump-gives-new-scathing-thoughts-about-donald-trumps-mental-state/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos