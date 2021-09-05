Dominic Cummings News: Boris Johnson Unleashed by National Insurance Hike Plan | Politics | New





The government is expected to announce a national insurance increase of between one and two percent next week. Controversially, this breaks one of the commitments of the Conservatives’ 2019 election manifesto.

As a result, the proposals sparked a heated dispute, with former Conservative Chancellor Philip Hammond warning that the plans could cause “significant damage” to the government. Mr Cummings, who has become a harsh critic of the Prime Minister since he was kicked out of Downing Street in November 2020, has joined in the criticism. He tweeted: “Every Tory MP has stuck to a clear promise NOT to impose income tax / NI [national insurance]. “The Prime Minister has personally guaranteed it. If you vote to break your promise, you will hear “you are a LIAR … EVERYTHING” for years to come. “

Former Vote Leave leader added Tory MPs shouldn’t “bag [sacrifice] your reputation for the “cart”, represented by an emoji. Mr. Cummings began to call Mr. Johnson “a cart”, thinking he was “bricking from side to side of the aisle”. Speaking to Sky News on Sunday morning, Covid Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi refused to rule out an increase in national insurance. He commented: “We are absolutely committed to the reform of social protection and we will communicate these details by the end of the year.” READ MORE: Brexit LIVE – Boris accused of ‘destroying UK fishing industry’ – with bigger loss to come

Appearing on Times Radio, he said: “An increase in national insurance contributions asks young workers, some of whom will never inherit property, to subsidize the elderly who have accumulated wealth over their lifetimes and owns property. a property, and, on any basis, it must be wrong. “I think if the government were to go ahead with the proposed increase in national insurance contributions, breaking a clear commitment to guarantee the costs of home care for the elderly, I think it would cause a very serious backlash. important. “I think it would cause the government – the Conservative Party – significant damage. “Economically, politically, expanding the state further to protect private assets by asking the poor to subsidize the rich must be the wrong thing to do. “

Labor has also said it opposes any increase in national insurance. Lisa Nandy, the shadow foreign secretary, accused Mr Johnson of seeking to “charge the full cost of social care on supermarket workers and delivery drivers, who already suffer from child care costs. ‘high children, high housing costs and who made us live the pandemic’. In 2020, the UK economy shrank 9.9% when the coronavirus pandemic hit.

This is the strongest annual contraction since the great frost of 1709. However, with the end of containment, major economic gains are expected for 2021. The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) predicts Britain’s GDP will grow 7.2% this year.

