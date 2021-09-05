Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan meets with Gulf leaders, discusses Afghanistan and bilateral relations – The New Indian Express





ISLAMABAD: Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday held telephone talks with key Gulf leaders, including Saudi Arabia and Qatar, and discussed the current situation in Afghanistan and bilateral relations with them.

Khan called Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and the two leaders discussed bilateral ties and exchanged views on the latest situation in Afghanistan as well as bilateral ties, the prime minister’s office said in a statement.

The two leaders had a detailed discussion on the latest situation in Afghanistan in which Khan stressed that a peaceful and stable Afghanistan is vital for Pakistan and regional stability.

Khan stressed that the international community has a responsibility to stand by and support the Afghan people economically as well as help rebuild the country.

He stressed the need to respond to urgent humanitarian needs and take measures to ensure the economic stability of Afghanistan.

The two leaders agreed on the importance of an inclusive political settlement in Afghanistan.

It was further agreed that the international community should step up its engagement in order to avoid any humanitarian and refugee crisis.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s desire to further strengthen historic brotherly ties with Saudi Arabia and reaffirmed Pakistan’s support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Kingdom.

Khan also had a telephone interview with UAE Crown Prince Mohamed Bin Zayed, and they exchanged views on issues of bilateral concern as well as regional developments, particularly the latest situation in Afghanistan.

Regarding the latest situation in Afghanistan, he stressed that an inclusive political settlement was the best way forward to ensure safety and security as well as protection of the rights of the Afghan people.

Khan stressed that the global community must remain engaged in order to support the Afghan people economically and help rebuild the country.

He said there is a need to address urgent humanitarian needs and ensure economic stability in Afghanistan.

Khan also met with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani and discussed bilateral relations and exchanged views on developments in Afghanistan.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s will to further strengthen its political and economic partnership with Qatar.

He appreciated Qatar’s assistance to Pakistan during the pandemic, especially the care provided to more than 200,000 Pakistani expatriates working for the progress and development of the two countries.

The two leaders discussed the current situation in Afghanistan during which Khan stressed that after 40 years of conflict and instability, there is an opportunity to establish lasting peace in Afghanistan.

Khan stressed that the global community must remain positively engaged and support the Afghan people at this crucial stage, both economically and to help rebuild the country.

This, he stressed, was crucial to avert humanitarian and refugee crises in the country.

