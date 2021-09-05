Tokyo Paralympic Games Will Motivate Generations Of Athletes To Play The Sport: PM Modi | Cricket News







“In the history of Indian sport, the #Paralympics in Tokyo will always hold a special place. The games will remain etched in the memory of every Indian and will motivate generations of athletes to take up the sport. Every member of our contingent is a champion. and a source of inspiration, “tweeted Prime Minister Modi. NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that the Tokyo Paralympic Games will hold a special place in Indian sporting history and will motivate generations of athletes to play the sport.“In the history of Indian sport, the #Paralympics in Tokyo will always hold a special place. The games will remain etched in the memory of every Indian and will motivate generations of athletes to take up the sport. Every member of our contingent is a champion. and a source of inspiration, “tweeted Prime Minister Modi. In the history of Indian sport, the #Paralympics in Tokyo will always have a special place. The games will stay etc https://t.co/7A6QFlslDe – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 1630837020000 In another tweet, the Prime Minister said: “India’s historic number of medals has filled our hearts with joy. I would like to thank the coaches, support staff and families of our athletes for their continued support. to the players. We hope to build on our successes to ensure greater participation in sport. ” India’s historic number of medals filled our hearts with joy. I would like to appreciate the coaches, sup https://t.co/N4HfUdfqXZ – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 1630837021000 Prime Minister Modi also praised Japan for successfully hosting the Paralympic Games and giving the world a reason to smile in these unprecedented times.

“As I said earlier, the Japanese people, especially Tokyo and the Japanese government, are to be commended for their exceptional hospitality, attention to detail, and spreading the much-needed message of resilience and solidarity through these Olympic Games. “he tweeted. As I said earlier, the Japanese people especially Tokyo and the Japanese government are to be commended for https://t.co/DHdLIv9BYi – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 1630837022000 The Indian contingent ended their campaign at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at an all time high by winning a total of 19 medals, including 5 gold, 8 silver and 6 bronze. India sent its largest contingent of 54 para-athletes in no less than 9 sporting disciplines to the Games. Badminton and taekwondo made their debut in Tokyo, both represented by India. Since its first appearance at the Paralympic Games in 1968, India had won 12 medals in total until the 2016 edition in Rio. The country has now dramatically improved its total number of 7 medals at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games alone. Out of a total of 162 nations, India finished 24th in the overall medal standings, while its 19 medals are ranked 20th out of the basis of the number of medals. The gold medalists of the Indian contingent at the Tokyo Paralympic Games were: Avani Lekhara in the SH1 women’s standing air rifle, Pramod Bhagat in the men’s singles SL3 badminton, Krishna Nagar in the men’s singles SH6 badminton, Sumit Antil in the men’s javelin throw F64 and Manish Narwal in 50m SH1 Mixed Pistol. The silver medalists were: Bhavinaben Patel in class 4 women’s singles table tennis, Singhraj Adhana in mixed 50m SH1 pistol, Yogesh Kathuniya in men’s F56 disc, Nishad Kumar in men’s high jump T47, Mariyappan Thangavelu in men’s high jump T63, Praveen Kumar in men’s high jump T64 jump, Devendra Jhajharia in men’s F46 javelin and Suhas Yathiraj in men’s SL4 badminton. The bronze medalists were: Avani Lekhara in the women’s 50m SH1 3-position rifle, Harvinder Singh in the men’s individual recurve, Sharad Kumar in the men’s T63 high jump, Sundar Singh Gurjar in the men’s javelin throw F46, Manoj Sarkar Men’s Singles Badminton SL3 and Singhraj Adhana in the SH1 10m Men’s Air Pistol.

The records set by Indian medalists are as follows: Sumit Antil – World record in men’s javelin F64 (Gold), Avani Lekhara – Tied the world record and set a Paralympic record in the R2 Women’s 10m Air Standing SH1 (Gold), Manish Narwal – Paralympic pistol record P4 mixed 50m SH1 (gold), Nishad Kumar – Asia record in men’s high jump T47 (silver) and Praveen Kumar – Asian record in high jump men T64 (silver).

