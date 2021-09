Greece and Turkey at the regional poker table

Playing its cards well, Athens has made systematic efforts to support the country against Turkey. Defense decisions were made that had been pending for years, and procurement programs began to accelerate. On the diplomatic front, Greece is still seeking to expand its power by forging alliances with Israel, Egypt and, more recently, the United Arab Emirates. These alliances are extremely important, even if they do not guarantee aid in a delicate situation with Turkey. Ankara has helped Greek foreign policy a lot by starting quarrels everywhere and with everyone. After praising Ahmet Davutoglus’ dogma that there was no friction with any neighbor, he continued to do the exact opposite and not only with his neighbors, but also with distant geopolitical actors. Something, however, has changed in the past two months. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan seems to have realized he has reached his limits and needs to start controlling the damage as quickly as possible. He might be too ambitious and isolated, but he’s also practical and knows how to right his mistakes when he feels threatened. He has already launched a diplomatic campaign stretching from France to Israel and from Egypt to the United Arab Emirates. It’s a methodical campaign that takes place both on and off the radar. It has also brought results in some cases. In others, as with regard to Cairo and Jerusalem, for example, Erdogan has done what he can, with little result so far. Restoring relations with Washington, however, is the overriding objective. What is interesting and paradoxical is that former US President Donald Trump had a destabilizing effect on Erdogan despite their personal relationship. Perhaps it was because he was unpredictable and spoke the same language as the Turkish leader. Today, the American foreign policy machine has regained its power and resumed its traditional role. It also seems to be reverting to its classic policy of equalizing the distances between Greece and Turkey. Of course, Erdogan has powerful enemies in the United States, just as Greece has important friends, foremost among them is Senator Bob Menendez. Nonetheless, the Turkish leader has managed to establish a counterpart relationship with the Biden administration following the developments in Afghanistan as well as on other issues. Greece will have to lead its own push to convince all the different players that it can bring some strong cards to the table. Accompanied by an impulse of public and private diplomacy, it will also have to strengthen its own defenses, apart from all the declarations and meetings which do not generally lead to little concrete. The game of poker in our part of the world is far from over; and many surprises await you.

