At the SCO summit, Prime Minister Modi focused on terrorism in the presence of Imrans | India News





NEW DELHI: The situation in Afghanistan will dominate the agenda of the SCO summit on September 16-17 with Prime Minister Narendra Modi outlining India’s concerns about terrorism in the region and in general in the presence of his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan.

TOI has also learned that while Pakistan has offered a visit by Indian authorities for a SCO counterterrorism exercise, as per the group’s protocol, India has yet to decide whether or not to participate. According to the proposal, India is to send three officials to the event, but the government is apparently not very keen on participating in a counterterrorism exercise in a country it continues to identify as a sponsoring state. terrorism.

Official sources said Modi will not be traveling to Dushanbe for the summit and will virtually address the meeting. In line with India’s statements on Afghanistan to the UNSC and the United Nations Human Rights Council, Modi is unlikely to name the Taliban in his statement. Despite India’s reservations about the Taliban’s ties to Pakistan-based terror groups, India believes the group has responded positively to concerns expressed by India and will wait to see if the Taliban follow suit.

Before SCO, on September 9, Modi will also participate virtually in the Brics summit. Brics’ statement is also likely to express concerns about the security situation in Afghanistan.

At the SCO summit, which Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov says will focus on the consequences of US actions, India may not want to appear overly hostile to Pakistan. Islamabad clearly has the backing of Russia and China who dominate the bloc and believe Pakistan’s influence over the Taliban will be important in ensuring stability in the country.

Russia and China recently abstained from voting on a UNSC resolution on Afghanistan that India saw as addressing its concerns related to terrorism perpetrated by UNSC-designated persons and entities. Russia saw the same resolution as a reluctance to acknowledge the obvious and a tendency to divide terrorists between our own and theirs, as it failed to name ISIS and ETIM which is active in China’s Xinjiang province.

Moscow also alleged that Western countries tried to blame the American failure in Afghanistan on the Taliban movement.

