Japan must look past the usual suspects for its next ruler

William Pesek is an award-winning Tokyo-based journalist and author of “Japanization: What the World Can Learn from Japan’s Lost Decades”.

In the end, even Yoshihide Suga couldn’t vote for Yoshihide Suga.

In September 2020, when Suga replaced Shinzo Abe as prime minister, voters hoped he would be a capable and decisive leader, deeply attentive to the will of the people. Instead, Suga’s decision not to run for president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party later this month was an admission that it’s time for new blood.

Much has been written about Suga’s mistakes – about COVID-19, hosting the Olympics during a pandemic, a lackluster economy, new Liberal Democratic Party scandals. It is indeed a long list.

But let’s see how this is a great opportunity to restart an economy that is collapsing under the weight of a fifth wave of COVID. As Tokyo considers who – and what – comes next, there are three vital considerations.

One: admit that the Abe era was a failure. In retrospect, the first big clue that Suga was gone was Abe’s re-emergence on the scene in recent months. After resigning for health reasons, just like he did in 2007, Abe has taken a back seat.

But Abe’s return to a series of public events in July seemed a tacit acknowledgment that the low-energy Suga needed some help. The other clue was fading: Abe was talking about Taiwan, with the LDP code still being tough on China.

Suga’s post as prime minister ended in part because he served as Abe’s chief secretary from 2012 to 2020, a deeply disappointing period for economic change. Abe returned to the top just as voters absorbed the idea that China had overtaken Japan in terms of gross domestic product.

Despite huge parliamentary majorities, great approval ratings and all the time in the world doing great things, instead of cutting red tape, modernizing labor markets, catalyzing a startup boom, Empowering women, increasing productivity and attracting international talent, Abe mostly left things to the Bank of Japan. He held hands with Donald Trump, even as the US president repeatedly undermined Tokyo’s priorities.

Shinzo Abe speaks in Ube, Yamaguchi Prefecture on September 3 after Yoshihide Suga announced his decision: The Abe years were a missed opportunity to rekindle the Japanese mojo. © Kyodo

The Abe years were a lost opportunity to revive Japanese mojo. The more the leaders talk about accelerating the Abe-Suga “reforms”, as if they are redoing the place, the more Japan denies its real problems.

Two: leadership is quality over quantity. With Suga barely a year in office, pundits are wondering if Japan is returning to Italian fashion, where the world is struggling to keep up with the latest prime minister to step out of the revolving door.

But the world is not waiting for Japan. In the nearly eight years the LDP has talked about a Big Bang, China has actually executed one. One can quibble over what the upheaval of Xi Jinping’s “common prosperity” means, but no one doubts that, for better or worse, the China of 2022 will be much different from the one that entered in 2021.

Japan’s next ruler must define an immediate, clear and achievable economic plan of attack. Suga wanted Japan to be carbon neutral by 2050. Target now 2030, a goal supported – and propelled – by government spending, regulatory changes, power grid upgrades and tax incentives to make the next one. generation of innovation and prosperity Japan is up for grabs.

Why not coax Japan’s more than 100 regional banks into merging? Or get in tune with the digital revolution in which upstarts like Vietnam and Indonesia excel. Tokyo could allow the Bank of Japan to buy fewer government bonds and stocks through exchange-traded funds and instead take on local government debt to help create innovation hubs across the board. the country.

The next leader is expected to pressure US President Joe Biden to return to the fold of the Trans-Pacific Partnership and woo South Korea, India, Indonesia, the Philippines and others to join. Unfortunately, Japanese leaders are too afraid of losing their jobs to actually do so.

Three: give women a chance. This column often discusses why Japan needs to make better use of the female half of the workforce. As Goldman Sachs argues, increasing women’s participation rates in the men’s orbit would add 15 percentage points to GDP.

When Christine Lagarde was France’s finance minister in 2010, she told me that Japan’s gender position is actually to ‘tie an arm behind your back and ask yourself why you can’t keep up’. Here we are, 11 years later, and Japan ranks 120th in the World Economic Forum rankings, behind Angola, Guinea and Sri Lanka. Ouch!

Two LDP pioneers who have hinted at a race are Seiko Noda and Tomomi Inada. There is also the governor of Tokyo, Yuriko Koike, if the opposition parties succeed in seizing power in the PLD in the next elections.

At the very least, women need to get far more than the two of the 20 ministerial seats they currently have – and also in major portfolios, like finance, foreign affairs, chief secretary to the cabinet. What about a woman to head the Bank of Japan?

Could a female leader have handled COVID better? Who knows? But if Japan wants a prime minister who puts public health first in the stock market, it’s time to look past the usual suspects. And move beyond the revolving doors of policies that do more to secure China’s future than that of Japan.