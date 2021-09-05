Trump allies want to help Bolsonaro make Brazil even better





Brazilian Policy Updates

Subscribe to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about Brazilian political news.

Leading supporters of Donald Trump have descended on Brazil to support President Jair Bolsonaro, as the populist prepares for a re-election campaign next year seen as a key battle for the anti-establishment global right.

A conservative political event in Brasilia over the weekend drew hundreds of fans of the far-right leader, including a handful of international allies from the United States and other Latin American countries, with a plan to act featuring government ministers, a popular YouTuber and a comedy troupe.

One of the featured speakers was the eldest son of former US President Don Jr, who delivered a live video address due to flights canceled due to hurricane disruption in New York City. He said Brazil had “a big decision to make next year”.

“You have someone who believes in freedom, who believes in independence and free will,” he added, without explicitly naming Bolsonaro. “Or, you have the decision next year to go the other way: to go with socialism.”

After Trump’s defeat by Joe Biden in the US presidential race last year, some prominent Trumpists began to view Brazil as a redoubt of populist and nationalist policies embraced by both the real estate mogul and Bolsonaro. .

“Do you know how blessed you are to have Jair Bolsonaro as your president? Charlie Gerow, vice president of the American Conservative Union, told attendees. “Do you know the world is watching what you will do next year?” “

Steve Bannon, one of the architects of Trump’s successful 2016 presidential campaign, recently described the Brazilian poll slated for October next year as “the second most important election in the world.”

Yet with dissatisfaction with his administration’s handling of Covid-19 and economic woes, Bolsonaro is lagging behind in the polls by former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who is widely seen as the other frontrunner. Neither have officially declared themselves a candidate yet. The leftist leader and his Workers’ Party are anathema to the Brazilian right.

advised

Long an admirer of Trump, Bolsonaro borrowed tactics from the former president’s playbook by questioning the integrity of Brazil’s electronic voting machines and leveling allegations of voter fraud, but without providing any evidence.

This sparked clashes with the country’s Supreme Court, which was one of the many angry topics at the weekend rally. He will also be the target of grievances at pro-government rallies scheduled for Brazil’s Independence Day Tuesday.

In a surprise appearance at the event on Saturday, Bolsonaro accused one of the anonymous judges of “contaminating our democracy” and described the protests as “an encounter with the truth”.

“The image we want to give on this day is not mine, nor that of the politicians, but of all of you – to show those who want to play with our constitution that they cannot keep laughing. [of it],” he said.

Considered the largest conservative event in the world, the American-style CPAC event hosted a cornucopia from the Brazilian right on Friday and Saturday: from a monarchist restoration movement and anti-abortion activists to alternative media. and a comic book editor.

Beside the jubilant atmosphere and the national colors yellow and green, there were interpretations of the national anthem and the collective prayer. Topics for discussion ranged from denunciations of Marxism and threats to freedom of expression to criticism of restrictions on big tech, China and Covid-19.

Participant Giovana Vinhas, 18, a law student, said she believed there was a left-wing bias among her university professors. “During this event, it is possible to learn more. As I learn more, I won’t be fooled and I will know how to vote.

One of the event’s sponsors was Gettr, a recently launched social media platform that claims to champion free speech and whose chief executive, Jason Miller, is a former senior Trump adviser.

Mark Green, a Republican congressman, pledged to strengthen ties between the two countries: “You have my pledge that I will fight. . . even against our own administration, so that the relationship between Brazil and the United States is strong, centered on this freedom. “

Additional reporting by Carolina Pulice in São Paulo

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/6e81d72d-8bc1-4a89-98f7-583d6f0716a3 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos