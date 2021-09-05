PM Imran discusses situation in Afghanistan with Muslim leaders – Pakistan





Posted on September 05, 2021 10:54 PM

Peaceful and Stable Afghanistan for the Benefit of Pakistan and the Whole Region, Says Prime Minister Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan had a phone conversation with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Mohamed Bin Zayed to discuss the latest situation in Afghanistan on Sunday.

In a telephone interview with the Saudi Crown Prince, they discussed bilateral relations and exchanged views on the latest situation in Afghanistan. The two leaders agreed on the importance of an inclusive political settlement in Afghanistan.

It was further agreed that the international community should step up its engagement in order to avoid any humanitarian and refugee crisis.

The Prime Minister and the Saudi Crown Prince agreed to work together to increase and further diversify bilateral relations in all fields.

The Prime Minister stressed that the international community has a responsibility to stand alongside the Afghan people and support them economically as well as to help rebuild the country.

Prime Minister Imran Khan stressed the need to respond to urgent humanitarian needs and take action to ensure economic stability in Afghanistan.

In another telephone interview with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, the prime minister said that a peaceful and stable Afghanistan is in the interests of Pakistan and the region.

The two leaders exchanged views on issues of bilateral interest as well as regional developments, in particular the latest situation in Afghanistan.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed the importance Pakistan attaches to its strong fraternal ties with the UAE and close cooperation between the two countries.

Regarding the latest situation in Afghanistan, Imran Khan stressed that a peaceful and stable Afghanistan is in the vital interests of Pakistan and the region.

He stressed that an inclusive political settlement was the best way forward to ensure the safety and security as well as the protection of the rights of the Afghan people, said a press release issued here by the PM Media Wing.

Prime Minister Khan stressed that the global community must remain engaged in order to economically support the Afghan people and help rebuild the country.

He stressed the need to respond to dire humanitarian needs and ensure economic stability in Afghanistan.

The Prime Minister congratulated the Crown Prince for making excellent arrangements for the upcoming Expo 2020. He conveyed his best wishes for the resounding success of the mega event.

Imran Khan and the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi have agreed to work together to strengthen collaboration in all areas of mutual interest.

PM and Emir of Qatar discuss developments in Afghanistan

During a telephone conversation with the Emir of Qatar, the two leaders discussed bilateral relations and exchanged views on the development of the situation in Afghanistan.

The Prime Minister stressed that a peaceful and stable Afghanistan is in the vital interests of Pakistan and the region. He stressed that after 40 years of conflict and instability, there was an opportunity to establish lasting peace in Afghanistan.

Imran Khan stressed that the global community must remain positively engaged and support the Afghan people at this crucial stage both economically and to help rebuild the country. This, he stressed, was crucial to avert humanitarian and refugee crises in the country.

The two leaders agreed to keep in close contact on bilateral issues as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Prime Minister Imran Khan reaffirmed Pakistan’s willingness to further strengthen its political and economic partnership with Qatar. He appreciated Qatar’s assistance to Pakistan during the pandemic, especially the care provided to more than 200,000 Pakistani expatriates working for the progress and development of the two countries.

