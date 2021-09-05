



Kevin Maguire says Boris Johnson’s lies and broken promises mean the country should take action when it’s time to vote for a new leader, even though the Tories still lead in the polls Image: AFP via Getty Images)

Breaking promises and lying are hallmarks of Boris Johnson, as MPs and former wives can attest. Raising national insurance to fund social care and suspending the triple lockdown on state pensions so older people get paid less are two other promises in the 2019 manifesto that will be shredded by the prime minister and the government. Chancellor Rishi Sunak. The abandoned promises extend from the lousy Brexit deal that deepens divisions in a disunited kingdom that has cut down on international aid, stripping its governing authority when an 80-seat majority has been fraudulently won. The Covid was unexpected, but not the behavior of a charlatan who despises the public and is unable to keep his word. Using the virus as a smokescreen to bypass retirees here and in the world’s most miserable worlds is a conservative charity that neither begins nor ends at home. And now we can clearly see the bickering and incompetence of a PM who pushed his way into No 10 with Brexit lies, the policy arguments for an early general election are certainly overwhelming. Voters would be more aware than ever as Johnson snatches 20 a week from millions of poor families, highlighting why he is mentally and ideologically incapable of rebuilding Britain for the better. Johnson argues that the costs and deaths of Covid are the reason he will not stick to his 2019 election platform.

















Yet those costs and deaths have been increased by his mistakes, and so The Trickster inadvertently echoes an early poll to allow people to choose who and what they want to happen next. Dozens of no’s, dozens of questions require answers. For example, if the surge in NHS waiting lists, which already exceed a record 5 million in England alone, will stretch, as expected, unless a $ 10 billion emergency is invested now .



Tory MPs believe Johnson is in favor of an election in 2023 rather than waiting for this Parliament’s 2024 limit. By abolishing the Fixed-Term Parliament Act, he could launch an instant contest of his choice without the approval of two-thirds of the deputies. But as Covid widens inequalities and hapless Johnson governs badly without a mandate, we can’t wait that long. Brenda of Bristol may oppose it, but a new election is needed for any government to have legitimacy.



The Tories are leading in the polls and Keir Starmer and Labor are said to start as outsiders. But the country has the right to decide which direction we are going in.

