5,931 new cases, 76 additional deaths reported





As of Sunday, September 5, the cumulative number of Covid-19 cases detected in South Africa is 2,819,945 with 5,931 new cases identified, the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD) confirmed. This represents a positivity rate of 14.5%. Another 76 deaths related to Covid-19 were reported, bringing the total number of deaths to 83,419. The total number of recoveries stood at 2,594,857 with a recovery rate of 92.0%. 16 654 409 a total of tests have been carried out to date in the public and private sectors. The country currently has 144,025 active cases. Another 111 hospitalizations were reported in the past 24 hours. The total number of vaccines administered in the country to date stands at 13,545,823. Provincial distribution The majority of new Covid-19 cases come from KwaZulu-Natal (29%), followed by the Western Cape (23%) and the Eastern Cape (15%). Free State then follows with 9%, while Gauteng and Northern Cape each accounted for 6% respectively. Mpumalanga and the North West each accounted for 4% respectively, and Limpopo province accounted for 1% of Sunday’s cases. Source: NICD Global developments New Zealand’s 1st death in six months – New Zealand records its first Covid-related death in six months, but health officials say there are signs the outbreak of the highly infectious Delta variant is under control. Indonesian vaccination data leak Indonesian President Joko Widodo’s vaccination certificate leaked online – hacked from an official app – raising concerns over the security of the country’s medical data. Malaysian ex-PM takes charge of post-Covid task force Former Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, whose government collapsed last month over growing anger over his handling of the pandemic, is taking over from the Covid-19 recovery board. New events in France Tens of thousands of people take to the streets of cities in France for another weekend of protests against the health pass forcing people to have proof of vaccination or a recent negative test to gain access to cafes, cinemas and many other facilities. More than 4.5 million dead The coronavirus has killed at least 4,550,974 people since the outbreak of the epidemic in China in December 2019, according to a compilation of official AFP data. The United States is the most affected country with 645,159 deaths, followed by Brazil with 582,670, India with 440,225, Mexico 262,221 and Peru 198,364. The United States had the worst average daily death rate in the past week at 8,565, followed by Russia with 5,570 and Mexico with 5,071. The pandemic nonetheless saw a slight decline in the infection rate worldwide, down 3% from the previous week to an average of 639,315 infections per day.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.citizen.co.za/news/covid-19/2610687/daily-covid-19-cases-update-nicd-5-september-2021/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos