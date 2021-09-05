Beijing’s new exchange does not threaten Hong Kong

President Xi Jinping’s announcement that Beijing would establish a stock exchange in the capital was greeted with concern in the SAR, with the Hong Kong and clearing stock exchanges under pressure with a 2% drop in stock prices.

Questions arise as to whether he will suffer from a new competitor in Beijing.

Xi surprised investors with the announcement in a virtual speech at the China International Services Trade Fair on Thursday evening.

He said the new Beijing Stock Exchange will be the main platform serving innovation-driven small and medium-sized businesses.

According to Reuters, studies were already underway in March to modernize an existing stock exchange, commonly known as the New Third Board, to support the development of SMEs.

Officially known as the National Equities Exchange and Cotations, the New Third Board is essentially an over-the-counter market.

Since its launch in 2013, it has undergone some modifications aimed at offering SMEs a low-cost financing channel and simple listing procedures.

According to China Daily, the turnover of the board of directors in the first eight months of this year reached about 100 billion yuan (HK $ 120 billion), while during the week of August 30 to September 3, shares worth 7.9 billion yuan changed hands.

Last Friday, 7,299 SMEs appeared on the different levels of the New Third Board.

Likewise, after its launch, the new Beijing Stock Exchange will also target SMEs, including start-ups.

The new third board currently consists of three levels, namely the core level, the innovation level and the top level.

The level to which a company registered on the board of directors belongs depends on its income, its business volume and the amount of capital raised.

According to the China Securities Regulatory Commission, the Beijing Stock Exchange will be established on the basis of the top level of the board of directors. The launch will see the migration of leading companies to the exchange at the same time, after which the new exchange will form an organic relationship with the new third board so that companies registered on the grassroots and innovation levels can progress as they go. as they grow.

Of the 7,299 companies, only 66 are currently listed first.

A year ago, the capital threshold for investors to get their hands on these SMEs registered on the board of directors was lowered from 5 million yuan to 1 and 2 million yuan, subject to the levels.

Usually, the capital raised through the board of directors is between 20 million yuan and 50 million yuan per company – an amount too small to be welcomed by a high-level stock exchange like those in Shanghai and Shenzhen, let alone their counterpart in Hong Kong.

As reported, the cumulative turnover of the entire board so far this year has been below the daily average traded in Hong Kong.

It is clear that the new Beijing Stock Exchange will target a different market segment than the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, where much larger companies are targeted.

The fear behind the drop in the stock price on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Friday was unfounded.