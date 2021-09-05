Recognition of Ponpes in Kuningan after the cancellation of Jokowi’s visit





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – Board members of the Boarding School Foundation (islamic boarding school) Husnul Khotimah, Kuningan, West Java, Achidin Noor revealed the cancellation of the arrival of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to ses pesantren during a working visit to Kuningan on August 31. Achidin said his party received information and the order of events (tiredness) Jokowi during a working visit to Kuningan. “The timeline is that on Thursday before the visit there was news that he (Jokowi) wanted to come here, we were sent tiredness-his. Then a few days later, many officials started coming here to see the preparations, ”said Achidin, quoted from detikcom, Sunday (5/9). After receiving information about Jokowi’s arrival, Achidin said his party then prepared a welcome and coordinated with related parties. From setting up the tents to collecting data on the students who will be vaccinated. “Our preparations at the time were that the tents had been set up from BIN directly from Jakarta, then sterilized the rooms here of all kinds and the data collection of students who wanted to be vaccinated was 3 days and 3 nights, the work day and night was the data collection as many students did not have ID cards, ”he said. However, Achidin said, Jokowi’s planned visit to the Husnul Khotiman Islamic boarding school was ultimately canceled. Achidin claimed to have received no information regarding the cancellation of Jokowi’s arrival. “The information was only added to the route to Cilos and it turned out that all the officials were there. Well, on D-Day it was clear, early in the morning from BIN someone was on me. asked to participate in the rehearsal, I asked so I didn’t come here? I didn’t come, “he said. ReplyPalace The head of the presidential secretariat Heru Budi Hartono claimed that the number 1 person in Indonesia did not visit Husnul Khotimah Islamic boarding school because it had been adapted to the itinerary of Jokowi’s working visit. Jokowi is said to have even visited the Miftahul Falah Cilos Islamic boarding school in Kuningan. “Yes, it’s only because of the time and route adjustment,” Heru told reporters on Sunday (5/9). Heru again said that the route adjustment took into account the limited time. He rejected the cancellation of Jokowi’s visit to Husnul Khatimah Islamic Residential School due to some understanding. “Because there are 5 kunker points, so time is limited,” Heru said. Kena Joke Jokowi Achidin responded to Heru’s explanation. He felt that Jokowi’s visit to Miftahul Falah’s Islamic boarding school had in fact extended the course of the working visit. “The road is the same, if you turn right, it (Ponpes Miftahul Falah) turns left, 5 KM difference. So if the reason for shortening it really goes. The Palace statement read to me, I don’t think it makes sense, ”he said. Achidin suspects that there is a possibility that Jokowi’s visit to Husnul Khotimah’s Islamic boarding school may be canceled due to the actions of Kuningan DPRD chairman Nuzul Rachdy. We know, circulated a short message that would have come from Nuzul Rachdy. In the post, Nuzul Rachdy said he managed to cancel Jokowi’s visit to Husnul Khatimah Islamic Residential School. “I was the victim of a prank, Husnul was the victim of a prank,” Achidin said. Read all the news of here. (rzr / fra)



