European Commission says it is ‘time’ for a new EU migration policy





“This is the political moment to move from a firefighting operation to an architectural operation,” he added. The EC has proposed a new pact on migration and asylum in 2020 to establish a common policy on these issues that have divided the bloc since 2015, but negotiations have stalled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Currently, the leaders of the member countries of the bloc are increasingly worried about the possible massive arrival of immigrants from Afghanistan, where the Taliban took power in mid-August and where tens of thousands of people ask to be evacuated. In Lithuania, the migration of undocumented people has exploded this year: more than 4,100 people have already been detected at the border, against only 81 in 2020. The EU has accused Belarusian President Alexandr Lukashenko of planning these flows of migrants to Lithuania, Poland and Latvia, in retaliation for the sanctions the bloc has imposed on his country for the repression of the opposition after the protests triggered by the results of the presidential elections, in which the president was re-elected with a very wide margin. The recent triumph of the Taliban in Afghanistan and the chaotic evacuation of Afghans and foreigners from the Asian country have raised alarms in Europe which, for reasons of geographical proximity and geopolitics, will be one of the areas that will feel the plus the migratory impact in the coming months, after neighboring countries. While in 2105, during the humanitarian crisis caused by the Syrian war and the massive influx of refugees, Europe lowered the still-severe restrictions and welcomed more than 1.5 million Syrian immigrants, then sealed its borders and since then, almost six years ago, European sensitivity to the subject has changed radically. When the bloc warned that it could not accept more migrants, it signed a pact with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan which stipulated that Turkey withhold all migrants and refugees from Syria, for which Ankara received in exchange 6 000 million euros and facilities for Turkish citizens who have applied. to obtain the visa. But this measure or similar agreements with Libya to stop the arrival of migrants and refugees from Africa have failed to stop what ended up being a turning point for Europe: the party outpost. far-right and anti-immigration policies across Europe. The Salvini League in Italy came to the government thanks to its proposal to close the ports, while in Spain Vox was able to emerge thanks to its positions on immigration and in the United Kingdom the question of immigration was decisive for the Brexit vote. In recent weeks, several governments in Eastern Europe have erected walls between themselves and third countries, such as Hungary and Croatia, but also Poland, which, a few days ago, had announced the intention to build a wall on the border with Belarus. In the coming months, however, there will be national elections in France and Germany, and governments will have on the table the issue of immigration and the weight it can have in elections. .

