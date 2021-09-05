The key to revitalizing India’s reservation system

A caste-based socio-economic census becomes a necessary precondition to initiate any meaningful reform



Billboards and posters praising the Narendra Modi government for introducing reservations for other backward classes (OBCs) in the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) exams and a renewed debate on the census of castes have once again put the affirmative action debate in the limelight. The positive action program which was envisaged during the founding moments of the republic is indeed one of the remarkable provisions which have been drawn up by our legislators. He has been historically significant in articulating the principle of justice in a deeply unequal and oppressive social order like ours.

Still no fairness

While it is undeniable that these provisions have been one of the protagonists of the successes of Indian democracies, they have also accumulated a fair share of problems and require immediate political attention and debate.

By reserving seats in state political and public institutions, it was believed that hitherto marginalized groups who suffered generations of oppression and humiliation could finally find their place in the processes of power sharing and decision making. However, this strategy of removing disabilities has not translated into an equalization of life chances for many groups in our heterogeneous society.

Problems with current policy

There is now a strong demand from those who have not been able to accumulate the benefits of reservations within marginalized sections, to design a policy option that can complement the existing reservation system.

The fact that the current system suffers from the problem of reification is not just wishful thinking, but a reality.

The data published by Judge G. Rohini’s Commission report on the subcategorization of CBOs gives a good synoptic view to understand this. Based on data from the last five years on appointments to central government posts and admissions to OBC at central higher education institutions, the commission concluded that 97% of the benefits of the central OBC quota go to a little. less than 25% of its castes. No less than 983 OBC communities, 37% of the total, have no representation in central government jobs and central university admissions. In addition, the report states that only 10% of OBC communities accumulated 24.95% of jobs and admissions.

Obviously, the assumption that the disadvantages of each subgroup within each category are the same is seriously misplaced.

It is important to note that the data of the Rohini Commission is based only on the institutions which fall under the competence of the central government. We have little readable data on the socio-economic conditions of various social groups at more local levels of state and society.

Consequently, the asymmetric distribution of reserves strongly discouraged political projects of unified subordinate solidarity. Parties that were once able to build strong Bahujan solidarity are now struggling to gain such support. This should give us some clues as to the extent of the problem rather than excluding them as mere conspiracies to shatter the unity of the lower castes.

Insufficient data

As underlined above, there is an urgent need for precise data concerning the socio-economic situation of different social groups. Although caste-based reservations have played a crucial role in facilitating upward social mobility and have led With the emergence of a handful of politically mature and visible Dalit-Bahujan castes, we barely have sufficient data on the actual reach and access of this policy measure.

We do not know what liberalization has done to castes who have remained attached to more traditional sources of income and unable to seize the new opportunities offered by the opening of the economy. We don’t know how these groups navigated and shifted to a more capital-accentuated regime amid hardly any social safety net on the ground. The marginal majority inside still live in the history waiting room, waiting to see the light of the state’s political grid.

Positive action

What is urgently needed is a mechanism capable of filling this gap and making the system more accountable and more responsive to intragroup demands. Since each new categorization will only lead to long-term reification and fragmentation, two things are needed.

First, we urgently need to develop a wide variety of contextual and evidence-based policy options that can be tailored to meet the specific demands of specific groups. Second, we need an institution like the Equal Opportunities Commission in the US or UK that can do two important but interrelated things: establish a deprivation index that correlates socio-economic census data. of different communities, including caste, gender, religion and other group inequalities and categorize them to develop tailor-made policies. And, undertake an audit on the performance of employers and educational institutions in the area of ​​non-discrimination and equal opportunities and publish codes of good practice in different sectors. This will simplify policy formulation and its monitoring at the institutional level.

As is evident, a caste-based socio-economic census becomes a necessary precondition to initiate any meaningful reform of the affirmative action regime in India.

It should be noted that similar suggestions were made a decade ago in the recommendations that the Expert Committee for an Equal Opportunities Commission (2008) made in its full report which it submitted to the Ministry. of Minority Affairs. However, little political progress has been made in this regard. Successive governments have been reluctant to engage in such radical policy options, almost always yielding to immediate and short-sighted political gains.

Supriy Ranjan is a PhD student, Center for Political Studies, School of Social Sciences II, Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi