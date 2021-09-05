Turkey calls for immediate restoration of constitution in Guinea

Quick News

Ankara expresses its concern after the seizure of power by the army in this West African country.

Members of the Guinean Armed Forces pass through the central district of Kaloum in Conakry on September 5, 2021 after gunshots were heard. (AFP)



Turkey condemned on Sunday an “attempted coup” in Guinea and the detention of the country’s president Alpha Condé, saying it views recent developments with “deep concern”.

“Turkey is against all attempts to overthrow elected governments by illegal means,” Turkey’s Foreign Ministry said. noted in a report.

Earlier today, Guinean special forces staged a coup, dissolved the government and closed the land and air borders of the West African country.

Ankara called for the restoration of the constitution and the immediate release of Condé.

“Turkey will stand alongside the friendly and fraternal Republic of Guinea in this difficult and fragile period,” the ministry added.

The United Nations and the African Union also condemned the coup.

READ MORE: Guinean army stages coup and detains President Condé

Turkey’s relations with Guinea go back many years and are part of Ankara’s efforts to establish close diplomatic and economic relations with African countries.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited Guinea in 2016 – an official trip that helped increase the volume of trade between the countries.

In 2018, President Condé traveled to Turkey to attend the extraordinary OIC summit.

A year later, he participated in the opening ceremony of Camlica Mosque and another OIC conference.

READ MORE:

How Turkey Forged Ties With The African Continent In 23 Years

Source: TRTWorld and agencies