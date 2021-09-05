Life after death: Hindu editorial on Kashmir after Syed Ali Shah Geelani





India must seize opportunity to start political dialogue to resolve Kashmir issue



Syed Ali Shah Geelani was more of an Islamist than a Kashmiri nationalist, and his disappearance at the age of 92 puts an end to a phase of separatist politics in the Valley. He represented a strident pro-Pakistani current of Kashmiri separatism. Geelani inspired the armed rebellion and has remained an unshakeable barrier to any potential political dialogue between separatists in New Delhi and Kashmir. He opposed a settlement of the Kashmir question that the former dictator of Pakistan, Pervez Musharraf, had helped to formulate. Geelan’s reluctance has only hardened with age, but his death has sparked no public wave of grievances in Kashmir, even when heavy police and communication restrictions in the valley are taken into account. But there is no denying the fact that people are wary of the endless cycle of conflict. The Geelanis brand of politics was losing mass support even before India’s crackdown on separatists gained another aggressive edge after the Pulwama suicide bombing in February 2019. Narendra Modi’s government abandoned negotiations in Kashmir, not only with the separatists but even with the traditional political parties, except for a half-hearted initiative in June of this year. After the former state of Jammu and Kashmir was stripped of its autonomy and reorganized into two Union Territories in August 2019, the decline of separatists, including Geelani, was evident. The volatile situation in Afghanistan and the Pakistani euphoria over the Taliban’s return to power in Kabul will have an impact on the situation in Kashmir. The Taliban have said they will make the voices of Muslims in Kashmir heard, and Pakistan has always maintained that peace in Afghanistan is tied to a resolution in Kashmir. Global Islamists welcome the withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan. With Pakistan becoming a key influencer in Kabul, the United States will have to seek new terms of engagement with it. New Delhi is in self-righteousness about Kashmir. Far from secession, even questions of autonomy have been rendered unnecessary in the conversations about Kashmir, which now revolve around restoring its full state. However, the relative calm and silence in the valley should not be confused with acquiescence. The political parties have expressed their frustration that the June dialogue between them and Mr. Modi was aimless and without follow-up. The political dialogue with the dominant parties must be seriously pursued. The chaos in Afghanistan presents challenges for India, especially Kashmir, which require broader deliberations with the international community. But Geelanis’ death could be an opportunity to set the stage for new conversations with various Kashmiri outfits. The government should use this moment to engage in a comprehensive dialogue to find a way forward for a future of the people of Kashmir as an integral part of India.

