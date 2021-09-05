Johnson will defend the Afghan withdrawal from the United Kingdom | Examiner





politics, federal politics Prime Minister Boris Johnson will address MPs on Britain’s withdrawal from Afghanistan amid criticism over the handling of the evacuation and the inability to predict how quickly the Taliban would sweep the country. The US and UK withdrew from Afghanistan last month, and Johnson’s Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab admitted that the two countries had misjudged the Taliban’s ability to take control. The Taliban captured Kabul on August 15. Johnson has come under scathing criticism from MPs for his intelligence and leadership failures during the fall of Kabul, and he admitted that the US decision to pull out had not let Britain has no choice but to withdraw its own forces. Some who served in Afghanistan have spoken of their anger and grief over what happened, and Johnson will say that despite the early Taliban return, the efforts of a 20-year campaign have failed. been in vain. “Thanks to their efforts, no terrorist attack against this country or any of our Western allies has been launched from Afghanistan for 20 years,” Johnson will say in a speech to Parliament on his return from summer vacation on Monday. , according to his office. “They have fulfilled the first duty of the British armed forces – to ensure the safety of our people.” Johnson’s office said it would announce additional funding of Stg 5million (AU $ 9million) for charities that provide support to veterans. Associated Australian Press /images/transform/v1/crop/frm/silverstone-feed-data/b5109341-dce7-401a-85ae-01f11e2388e8.jpg/r0_74_800_526_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

