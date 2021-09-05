Previous governments discouraged people from connecting to Indianity: Yogi Adityanath





Claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shown a way to present things associated with Sanatan Dharma on the international stage with a clear vision, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday accused previous governments of discouraging people to connect with their Bharatiyata (Indianity).

Speaking to BJP Prabuddh Sammelan (intellectuals meet) in Varanasi, Adityanath said: After independence there was an attempt to start a trend in the country that any Indian or anyone related to Indianity was discouraged. Along with this, those who created obstacles in Indianism, or in its progress, were encouraged. Several governments came after independence, and I never saw a head of state come to Baba Vishwanath in Varanasi and organize a big event here… They never visited Ayodhya or Mathura. People were hesitant to go to places that are the centers of our Indian faith because they thought it would tarnish their image. But now there is a competition, he said. Alleging that previous governments have opposed the work on the Somnath temple, the CM said the current leaders are actively involved in the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya and feel proud to connect with the Sanatan Dharam. A major project has been launched to restore glory to Kashi Vishwanath temple by creating a hallway. At the same time, the Maa Vindhyavasini corridor is also under development, Adityanath said. Claiming that Uttar Pradesh has the best law and order in the country, the chief minister said the state has risen to second in ease of doing business since the 14th when it took the reins of state almost five years ago. Before 2017, UP had the image that it did not have a good environment, where riots and corruption were rife, and the whole system hijacked by the mafias… Due to the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and our government following this vision, now no one can raise a question about Uttar Pradesh and its citizens. He also claimed that the state had improved its health system and made itself self-reliant during the period of the coronavirus pandemic. During the event, Adityanath also congratulated the teachers. Before the Assembly polls in the state, the BJP plans to organize such Prabuddh Sammelans in every division of the state.

