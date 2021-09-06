Nepal warns protesters not to burn effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi | India News





Kathmandu: Nepal’s interior ministry on Sunday warned protesters not to burn the effigy of the neighboring country’s prime minister without mentioning the name of Indian prime minister Narendra Modi. The statement came in response to some protests in Kathmandu against the Indian government and Modi amid recent diplomatic friction between Nepal and India. Recently, Nepal and India engaged in two different diplomatic disputes after an Indian helicopter repeatedly entered Nepalese territory and flew over western Nepal from Darchula district. According to media reports, the Nepalese interior ministry seized the Nepalese foreign ministry to protest the incident with India after the death of a 33-year-old man from Darchula district in western Nepal , fell to Mahakali while crossing the river using an improvised cable passage, known locally as a tuin. An investigative report prepared by the Nepalese Interior Ministry said: “It appears that the incident took place in the presence of the Indian Sashastra Seema Bal. Thus, the report recommended that the government take diplomatic initiatives to bring the culprits to justice, the Interior Ministry said in its findings which took a month to prepare the report. While this problem is not endangered, Nepal and India entered a new diplomatic row after an Indian helicopter reportedly crossed Nepalese airspace and made several rounds in western Nepal during the week. last. Some student sections of ruling and opposition parties have staged protests in Kathmandu against the Indian government and Indian Prime Minister Modi in recent days. The Interior Ministry has drawn attention to recent protests and unrest against the neighboring country. The Home Ministry’s statement indicates that the Nepalese government wants to maintain good relations with all of its neighbors and has pledged not to allow any activity against its neighbors. “We urged everyone not to engage in any activity that would undermine the dignity and prestige of neighboring countries,” the interior ministry said. We have discussed with neighboring countries to resolve these disputes through diplomatic means, the statement said, any dispute, disagreement or disagreement with neighboring countries will be resolved through talks in the future. Measures will be taken against those who take the law into their own hands and target neighboring countries, the statement added.

