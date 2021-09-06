Unsuccessful attempts





Pakistan is considered to derive immense pleasure and joy from the rout of the Afghan government led by President Ashraf Ghani, which ultimately fled the country, seeking refuge elsewhere. Pakistan seems to be particularly happy because Ashraf Ghani was seen as India’s friend and was not particularly supportive of Pakistan. His exit called for a celebration in Pakistani political circles under Prime Minister Imran Khan who on more than one occasion has drawn the wrath of Ghani, who did not spare Imran Khan, taking a principled position that the latter had collaborated with the Taliban. , militarily and clandestinely, to crush the legitimate Afghan government. Imran Khan therefore has reason to be happy to see the Taliban at the helm. Many say that such a feeling of joy and joy is perverse and perhaps sadistic. They do not forget that India and Afghanistan have been friends since time immemorial and that India has always supported Afghanistan in times of crisis with economic programs, aid in infrastructure projects, hospitals , scholarships, etc. In fact, there is a lot of goodwill around Indians among Afghan friends. Pakistan’s sustained attempts to sever this relationship during the Taliban’s second round may succeed for a brief period, but it is unlikely to last long, and for sure.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani federal cabinet met on August 31 in Islamabad and mainly discussed the situation in the aftermath of the capture of Kabul by the Taliban and the US withdrawal of its forces with NATO and other allies. . In a bizarre statement, Pakistani Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, speaking to the press after the cabinet meeting, said there would be “harm” reduction and Indian “funding” to use the Afghan soil against Pakistan. It is certainly not appropriate for a minister to make such drastic and baseless allegations against a sovereign country. Without a doubt, Pakistan treats its eastern neighbor like a military adversary, but the use of accusations such as financing and mischief is not acceptable by any stretch of the imagination. Surprisingly, Prime Minister Imran Khan (PMIK) also endorsed such unparliamentary language advanced by his cabinet colleague against India.

In short, the Pakistani establishment is euphoric over the victory of the Taliban, mainly with the wishful thinking that India has lost in favor of its geostrategic and economic interests in Afghanistan. What Pakistan may not realize, because of its dominant gung-ho, is that religious extremists in Pakistan, and well over two million Pashtuns living in the country (Pakistan), are very emboldened by the Taliban ascendancy. The Taliban have already announced the implementation of Sharia law in Afghanistan under their governance. In light of this, Pakistani fanatics should, in due course, demand that strict religious laws be enforced in Pakistan. What will PMIK and its associates do to meet this challenge?

Pakistan has already chosen the path of religious regression in the last 75 years of its existence. Blasphemy laws are deadly and religious intolerance is extreme. He had experienced several knocks and backslashes and even the dismemberment of his eastern arm, which is now Bangladesh. The dream of a Naya Pakistan or a progressive state already seems distant. Taliban influence will have no difficulty transcending Pakistani borders and fueling extreme fundamentalists, pushing the country into more medievalism and possibly violence. With signs of ISIS (K) Khorasan raising his monstrous head with indiscriminate killings, peace could be a threat and the threat doesn’t go too far. Perhaps the deep state and the Pakistani security establishment ignored this and even if they did, they seem reluctant to acknowledge the harsh reality due to pressure from fanatics who are desperately waiting. to undermine the democratic form of governance in Pakistan.

Under the current circumstances, therefore, it might be prudent for Pakistan to join forces with progressive and liberal forces in an attempt to contain the rise of extreme religious fervor. If this trend is left unchecked, it would be detrimental to millions of young people in the region who must aspire to be the symbol of a new face of Pakistan, devoid of any religious parochialism. Their hopes will be dashed if Pakistan continues to fuel the Taliban scheme just to settle scores with India. Such a short-sighted state of mind may be brief, but in the long run it is Pakistan that is doomed to suffer.

Meanwhile, in a major and meaningful gesture, the Indian ambassador to Qatar met with the head of the Taliban political bureau, Sher Muhammad Abbas Stanikzai, on August 31. India was heard for trying to get in touch with the Taliban long before they took power but this meeting was made public by the Indian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, meaning India openly established a channel with a senior official in the Taliban leadership. Stanikzai is an alumnus of Indian Military Academy (IMA) Dehradun and recently called on India to open its diplomatic mission in Kabul and resume trade, political and cultural ties with Afghanistan under the Taliban. Based on this development, India appears to be softening towards Afghanistan and similarly the Taliban are also carefully weighing their options as they need recognition and, more importantly, assistance from the India to rebuild its struggling economy and aid for infrastructure development. India knows the demands of Afghanistan. So picking up where it left off will be easy. Pakistan, of course, will be cunning in monitoring Indo-Taliban relations very cautiously, and might even try to throw a key to breaking through the small steps. For its part, the Taliban in their second round should try not to alienate the world brotherhood and first gain recognition and legitimacy to govern. India is in a better position than Pakistan to help the Taliban waive its acceptance. Its diplomatic weight and credibility are much broader than Pakistan. Meanwhile, the world is watching with interest the formation of the government in Kabul and it is also attentive to Pakistan’s role in forming a government that takes off in Afghanistan. Crossed fingers!

The author is a retired IPS officer, security analyst and former national security adviser to the Prime Minister of Mauritius. Opinions expressed are personal

