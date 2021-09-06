Boris Johnson under new pressure to abandon planned universal credit cut





Caregivers, stackers and hairdressers will be among workers affected by the largest overall drop in social benefits, made worse by cuts in universal credit, according to a new study. Elementary teachers, nurses and street cleaners will also potentially lose more than 1,700 per year from 2010 if the 20 per week increase ends next month as planned. Boris Johnson is under pressure from charities, activists and even Tory MPs to end the temporary increase introduced during the coronavirus pandemic. Universal credit recipients could lose 1,040 per year if the prime minister goes ahead with the cut. Research by the charity Action for Children went further to examine how much less a one-income couple with two children would receive from Social Security compared to 2010, taking into account previous benefit cuts. This government rhetoric does not stand up to reality. They have pledged investments in the North and Midlands, but instead take billions out of local economies Hairdressing families will have lost an average of 1,982, line workers 1,843 and caregivers 1,773, according to the analysis. It is estimated that street cleaners will lose 1,769, nurses 1,736 and primary teachers 1,734. Action for Children policy director Imran Hussain urged the prime minister to rethink the plan, warning that it is a recipe for disaster for struggling families. Too many childhoods are overshadowed by poverty and hardship, and the pandemic is making matters worse, he said. We were talking about hairdressers, shop workers and caregivers, not with big incomes but people proud to work and who do all they can to provide for their children. Meanwhile, Labor will challenge Tory critics of the cut to do the right thing by joining them in calling for it to be overturned in an opposition Commons debate on Wednesday. New Labor analysis suggests the cut would take $ 2.5 billion from the economies of northern England and the Midlands. Shadow Work and Pensions Secretary Jonathan Reynolds said: Labor is giving Tory MPs a chance to do the right thing, stand up to the Prime Minister and defend their constituents against this devastating cut. Once again, this rhetoric from the government ignores reality. They have pledged investments in the North and Midlands, but instead take billions out of local economies. The weekly increase of 20 was introduced temporarily to help claimants weather the storm of the coronavirus pandemic. But ministers plan to start phasing out the increase from the end of September, depending on the payment dates of individual claimants. A government spokesperson said: As announced by the Budget Chancellor, the increase in universal credit has always been temporary. It was designed to help claimants get through the economic shock and financial turmoil of the most difficult stages of the pandemic, and it did. Universal Credit will continue to provide vital support to those who have and do not have a job, and it has the right that the government focus on our Jobs Plan, helping people get back to work and helping those who already have. a job to progress and earn more. Register now to our newsletter

