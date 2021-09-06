Modi government is pro-farmer, Center open to talks with farmers, says Anurag Thakur

Union Minister Anurag Thakur speaking to reporters Sunday in Bengaluru. [Photo/ANI]

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], September 5 (ANI): Stating that the central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is farm-friendly, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said on Sunday that the central government has not only increased the MSP and procurement, but has also built more mandis and is working to increase farmers’ incomes, adding that the government is still open to talks while referring to the ongoing farmer unrest.

His remarks came on a day when Sanyukt Kisan Morcha held a Kisan Mahapanchayat in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, to which Bharatiya Kisan (Arajnaitik) Union leader Rakesh Tikait addressed.

Responding to a question about Tikait’s remarks that farmers will not end their agitation until their demands are met, Thakur told reporters here today: “India’s top government ministers have held no one but 11 rounds of meetings with farmers. the question. The Minister of Agriculture, repeatedly at various press briefings, said the government is always open to discussions. The government has continuously increased the minimum support price (MSP). The government increased the price as well as the purchases. There has been a record increase in MSP as well as government procurement. It was all done for the benefit of the farmers. “

Claiming that farmers’ agitation against the three new farm laws would continue until the central government responds to their demands, Bharatiya Kisan (Arajnaitik) Union leader Rakesh Tikait said on Sunday that farmers would not leave Delhi’s borders until “they emerge victorious”.

Earlier today, speaking today to a Kisan Mahapanchayat organized by the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, Tikait said: “We pledge not to leave the site of the demonstration there (at the borders of Delhi) even. if our cemetery is built there. We will sacrifice our lives if necessary, but will not leave the site of the manifestation until we emerge victorious. “

“When the Indian government invites us to talks, we will go. But the agitation of the farmers will continue until the government responds to our demands. The struggle for independence has lasted 90 years. This agitation, it seems. – it will also continue for a long time ”, declared the head of the BKU (Arajnaitik).

Thakur said that more mandis have been built under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and that these mandis have been connected through the installation of the National Agricultural Market or eNAM.

“Some people are spreading false information that mandis will be closed. Which mandi has been closed in the past two years? They (the farmers) say that agricultural products will not be purchased on MSP. On the contrary, purchases on MSP have been higher this year. Modi government is pro-farmers. The Modi government changed the name of the Ministry of Agriculture to the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmer Welfare. The Modi government began to work for the good -be farmers and also increased their income, ”said the Union Minister.

Thakur said that although fertilizer prices were rising in India and around the world, the central government was not letting farmers bear the burden.

He added: “When fertilizer prices doubled in the world as well as in India despite this, the Modi government ensured that even the burden of a rupee was not borne by the farmers. It was the Modi government that paid higher prices to farmers. farmers, obtained more and saved farmers from the burden of rising fertilizer prices.

Apart from that, the government has helped farmers by transferring Rs 1.5 lakh crore to farmers’ accounts through Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi, Thakur said, adding that even during the COVID-19 pandemic , the government provided more facilities to farmers through banks. He said the Center has invested 1 lakh crore in the country from the Agricultural Infrastructure Fund.

Responding to a question of whether the opposition is trying to get farmers to step up the protests, Thakur said, “I just want to tell the opposition leaders that there are certain things that they could not accomplish when they were in the field. power and now this has been done by the Modi government, which troubles them. They are unhappy because the government has worked for the welfare of the farmers and is trying to increase their income. They (the opposition leaders) should not deceive the farmers. Farmers across the country are happy. For those who are still unhappy because they are being misled, the government is ready to talk to them. “(ANI)