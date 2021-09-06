Conquer all areas | Daily News

Battlefields and conventional tactics are changing globally. Countries are investing and improving their military capabilities to be ready to engage in new cyber warfare, electronic intelligence and aerospace platforms. Missiles also occupy a prominent place in this new field of combat.

Over the decades, the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has grown steadily to project its power into all areas of military engagement. Its five main branches are the Land Force (PLAGF), the Navy (PALN), the Air Force (PLAAF), the Rocket Force (PLARF) and the Strategic Support Force (PLASSF). The People’s Liberation Army is the world’s largest defense force. It is endorsed as one of the forces with world power projection. As China’s power projection capabilities increase, the PLA’s aerospace power will play an important role in realizing the PLA’s efforts to protect China’s growing interests abroad. . Thus, the Chinese leadership has pledged to build a powerful armed force that lives up to China’s international standing.

The People’s Liberation Army was established on August 1, 1927, in the midst of the Nanchang uprising. The Chinese Eighth Route Army and the New Fourth Army, with almost a million personnel, were merged and named the People’s Liberation Army. In November 1949, the PLA was equipped with the air force and this was reinforced by the navy in April 1950. The total strength of the Chinese armed forces is estimated at around two million people.

The People’s Liberation Army Aerospace Forces have evolved with innovation. These include the PLA Air Force (PLAAF), PLA Rocket Force (PLARF), naval aviation, and space and cybernetic assets affiliated with the PLA Strategic Support Force (PLASSF). Over the past two and a half decades, the People’s Republic of China (PRC) has invested heavily in modernizing its military forces. These efforts have resulted in positive improvements in the personnel, organizational structure, equipment, training, doctrine and general skills of the People’s Liberation Army.

China’s air, space and missile forces, known as the PLA aerospace forces, quickly transformed into forces capable of defying any adversary. In early 2016, Chinese President Xi Jinping, also chairman of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), announced important structural reforms of the PLA. Understanding the changing global military trends, President Xi raised the PLA’s Second Artillery Force (PLASAF) to a level of service comparable to that of the other three services (Army, Navy and Air Force) and renamed it the People’s Liberation Army Rocket Force (PLARF). President Xi also created the PLA Strategic Support Force (PLASSF) to support joint combat operations in space and conduct military operations in the electromagnetic spectrum.

The PLA air force is now designed to undertake an expanded set of missions beyond the defense of Chinese territorial airspace to include the launch of offensive operations against enemy resources. The PLA Air Force has the largest air force in Asia and the third largest in the world. PLAAF’s inventory of operational aircraft includes air defense fighters, multi-purpose fighters, ground attack aircraft, fighter-bombers, bombers and helicopters.

The Directorate of Aviation is responsible for the operation and maintenance of the full range of fixed-wing aircraft, including its unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and helicopters. To improve and assess pilot skills in combat conditions, the PLA Air Force established an annual 14-day Golden Helmet air-to-air combat competition in 2011. The competition takes place at the Dingxin Test and Training Base in the Gobi Desert.

The Air Force also uses several platforms with AEW & C (Airborne Early Warning and Control) capability. The most important aircraft is the KJ-2000, which is a converted Il-76 airframe that provides enhanced information on the air battlespace. The Air Force is also deploying a strong surface-to-air missile (SAM) capability to aggressively defend Chinese airspace. The SAM branch of the People’s Liberation Army Air Force is responsible for defending military bases during conflict. The SAM branch offers a range of systems, some of which have been designed locally. On the indigenous side, the Chinese use the HQ-9 medium and long range missiles with active radar guidance capability. PLAAF also introduces the advanced HQ-12, which will be able to target large, high-value airborne assets at long range.

Today, the air and missile assets of the People’s Liberation Army provide most of the long-range precision strike capabilities needed to carry out the joint fire-strike campaign. We can assume that conventional ballistic missile launches, if carried out by the PLA’s Rocket Force, would be primarily for enemy surveillance and early warning systems, electronic warfare systems, formations. air and missile defense and air troop bases.

It is believed that China is developing and implementing systems to possibly target enemy platforms about 3,000 kilometers off the Chinese coast. The Chinese Aerospace Forces have realized the importance of joint strikes coordinated by multiple services and planes, long-range air raids and strikes beyond the defense zone. Computerization is a vital component of the joint fire response campaign. The PLA seeks to use intelligence derived from its space assets to improve the effectiveness of joint warfare capabilities at the strategic and tactical levels.

The Air Force increases its firepower with a formidable anti-aircraft artillery (AAA) component. Interestingly, PLAAF’s conceptualization of an offensive air campaign includes air-to-ground attacks against military formations, supply and transport lines, and economic and other military targets. China is boldly seeking capabilities to galvanize a strategic air force that would allow it to conduct offensive operations over longer distances. Airborne campaigns can parachute Chinese troops behind enemy lines, in support of joint operations or clandestine missions. Once deployed, these airborne forces can be directed to sabotage enemy military and economic infrastructure. In 1950, Chinese radar troops were tasked with providing early warning capabilities to air defense. Today, depending on the type of radar systems, radar troops are an official branch of the PLAAF. Since 2007, it has been reported that China has an air intelligence radar network capable of covering the entire country.

The transformation of the People’s Liberation Army Rocket Forces is a direct response to the CMC’s bugle call to build a dual deterrence and dual operations service, that is, a force capable of deterrence and nuclear and conventional strikes. A dual capability gives China nuclear deterrence options, but it also grants conventional counter-intervention capabilities to deter and prevent an adversary from deploying or operating effectively.

The APL Rocket Force is responsible for planning the nuclear counterattack. According to the Rocket Force’s mandate, if China is attacked with nuclear weapons, the objective would be to conduct a nuclear counterattack striking the enemy’s strategic targets and weakening its war potential. The Aerospace Forces are specialized troop units for various support missions. These are communications, electronic countermeasures, chemical defense and technical reconnaissance troops. Chemical defense units include nuclear, biological, and chemical defense. They are responsible for decontaminating locations or PLA air force assets affected by chemical and radiological weapons. Technical reconnaissance troops are responsible for intercepting, decoding, processing and analyzing different varieties of intelligence signals.

The PLA Rocket Force is entering the future by developing hypersonic weapons designed to evade and penetrate missile defenses. PLARF continues to modernize its Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) force to maintain strategic nuclear deterrence. Through the establishment of the People’s Liberation Army Strategic Support Force (PLASSF), China aims to enable more effective military operations by leveraging space resources to disrupt or cripple the capacity of opposing forces. Over the past 15 years, China has made significant progress in remote sensing satellite technology. These satellites provide China with an impressive array of capabilities, including electro-optical (EO) detection, synthetic aperture detection (SAR), and ELINT collection. The latest Chinese satellites Yaogan, Gaofen and Jilin provide high-resolution images with resolutions below two meters. The PLA aerospace forces are a formidable force.