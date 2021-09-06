Soetrisno Bachir, candidate for new friends in Jokowi’s cabinet

Merdeka.com – Zulkifli Hassan, Hatta rajasa and Soetrisno Bachir to consult. That night, three senior politicians discussed the offer that approached the National Mandate Party (PAN). It comes from President Joko Widodo. December 2020, when President Joko Widodo prepares to reshuffle the Advanced Indonesia Cabinet.

Communication between Jokowi and Zulkifli Hassan in fact for quite a while. Jokowi has a close relationship with Zulkifli Hasan. Since the Ketum PAN was still the chairman of the MPR.

A source from merdeka.com in the DPP PAN said the two also need each other. He spoke of the palace’s support for Zulkifli Hasan’s victory at the Fifth Congress in Kendari, Southeast Sulawesi, in early 2020.

At that time, Zulkifli Hasan faced Mulfachri Harahap, the supported candidate Amien Rais. The fort of Amien Rais lost. Zulkifli won thanks to a voting mechanism. After winning, Zulkifli Hasan, Hatta Rajasa and Soetrisno Bachir contacted the Palace again. Plans to bring and introduce new PAN administrators to Jokowi. A few months later, Amien Rais and his son, Hanafi Rais, leave PAN.

Communication between Jokowi and Zulkifli resulted in an agreement. PAN is ready to help the government. An invitation to a coalition with a ministerial seat has been prepared for the PAN. The deal was made even without the blessing of Amien Rais, the founder and identical figure to PAN.

PAN officials who were aware of the three high-ranking personalities meeting said President Jokowi wanted Zulkifli Hasan to take the proposed ministerial quota.

Two ministerial positions have been offered. First of all, the coordinating minister of human development and culture. Second, the Minister of Transport. Judging by the traces in the cabinet, the PAN once traced its cadres to the post of Minister of Transport. Meanwhile, the coordinating minister of human development and culture is usually filled with representatives Muhammadiyah which became the mass base of the PAN.

Zulkifli refused. The reason is that he wants to focus on running the party. Prepared substitute. The name of Honorary Council President Soetrisno Bachir was chosen. The palace seems to be thinking about PAN’s name proposal. The discussion on the distribution of PAN ministers is without a meeting point. Because PAN wants a ministerial post in direct contact with the community.

“The president wants Bang Zul to be the minister directly. And our agreement in the internal PAN pushes us for Mas Tris (Soetrisno). It was actually the previous reshuffle,” the source said in a confirmation on Wednesday ( 1/9).

merdeka.com attempted to confirm this information to Soetrisno Bachir. Until this news was revealed, text messages or calls were not answered. Zulkifli Hasan also denied ever having discussed ministerial portfolios with the president. However, he said PAN is ready to be placed in any position.

Jokowi needs PAN to support various government policies during the Covid-19 pandemic. PAN is also needed to hold the voices of Muhammadiyah circles.

“Because it is a personal relationship. In addition, the PAN needs to work on Muhammadiyah voters outside of Pak Amien as well as on non-Muhammadiyah voters,” the source said.

Even though there is an agreement between Zulkifli and Jokowi, the political lobbying does not stop. PAN sent senior politicians who had access to people close to Jokowi. Liaisons were Asman Abnur, Soetrisno Bachir, Totok Daryanto, Viva Yoga Mauladi and Eddy Soeparno. These people often communicate with Secretary of State Pramono Anung.

Apparently, the names were also included in the list of candidates for PAN ministers. After the party with the symbol of the sun has entered the governing coalition for the second time. Our sources say the PAN has prepared at least nine names of cadres to become ministers. If at any time requested by Jokowi.

Jokowi and the symbiosis of PAN mutualism

Jokowi has not officially announced PAN’s membership. However, Zulkfili Hasan’s presence at a meeting with coalition party leaders some time ago has already illustrated a shift in the national political map. The PAN has joined a government coalition that is supposed to survive. Considering the results of a number of investigative institutions, the eligibility of the PAN is relatively low. In fact, he is threatened with not exceeding the parliamentary threshold of 4 per cent.

In the Charta Politica survey published in August 2021, the eligibility of the PAN did not reach the parliamentary threshold. PAN pocketed just 1.7 percent. Being in opposition, the PAN has no freedom to maintain networks and heat up the political machine. This is why PAN tried to “stick” to the grand coalition. To get extra power.

“If it becomes an opposition when it is hungry, when it cannot maintain its network and its political machine, it will be finished in 2024,” said SMRC executive director Sirojuddin Abbas.

Another advantage of the PAN is that it has access to the programs and policies implemented by the government during the pandemic. PAN may overlap programs and interests. It is hoped that the public will see PAN’s contribution to helping the community. Leads to an electoral rise.

Vice-president of PAN Viva Yoga Mauladi stressed the goal of joining the governing coalition. Not wanting to increase eligibility before the 2024 general election. PAN is not disturbed by the erosion of government public opinion. Confidence will have no impact on party votes. Party eligibility depends on performance and people’s love for the party. He believes people have made smart choices.

PAN DPP Chairman Yahdil Harahap said declining public trust was a global phenomenon. It happens in many countries. Indonesia is no exception. PAN wants to strengthen the government in difficult times. Work as much as possible to help the community.

“When the pandemic wanes and even ends, surely people will see that what the government is doing is successful,” Yahdil said.

PAN’s membership in the coalition of parties supporting the government was also encouraged by the good relations between Zulkifli Hasan and Jokowi. In addition, the PAN has the DNA of a party supporting the government.

Political observer Adi Prayitno saw that the closeness of Jokowi and Zulkifli Hasan had existed for a long time. He remembers well during the campaign 2019 presidential election. Even if the political movement of the PAN is anchored in Prabowo, Zulkifli Hassan about 5-6 times came to the palace to chat with Jokowi.

“This shows that there is a personal closeness, a mutual understanding of mutual welcome between Zulkifli Hassan with Jokowi, ”he said.

Meanwhile, for Jokowi, PAN’s presence facilitates the achievement of the government’s grand agenda. Given the strength of Jokowi’s coalition is growing. There are a total of seven parties behind Jokowi. Over 80% in parliament.

However, ahead of the 2024 general election, coalition parties may disagree on public policy. The entry of the PAN is also seen as a measure of anticipation of potential threats from the Ummat Party. The same slice of Muhammadiyah voters and the prominent figure of Amien Rais could disrupt the PAN. Thus, joining the government allows PAN to work more optimally in order to avoid potential threats.

“Maintaining the constituency means maintaining the political network and constantly lubricating the political engine,” said Jayadi Hanan, executive director of LSI.

Jokowi needs PAN. The hope is that PAN’s position will be like Golkar’s. Never criticism and protest. Faithful to Jokowi. Thus, when the political parties of the coalition start to maneuver like the PKB, the NasDem or PDIP, Jokowi still has a loyal party. Faithful announcements from Golkar. PPP too. More PAN. The forces within the coalition can be balanced.

“Jokowi needs this, the role of the PAN will probably be placed there,” said political observer Adi Prayitno.

He thinks Jokowi sees momentum in the rest of his government which is around 2 years and 6 months old. Jokowi needs extra ammo and group strength. In addition to embracing the PAN to increase political power, Jokowi also wants to make sure that his coalition party is strong and that there are no thorns in the flesh.

In his analysis, Jokowi seems to want to avoid the curse of the second term. When one by one, the coalition parties started to leave the president because they were focused on thinking about the elections. Another thing that usually happens towards the end of a government is the emergence of internal criticism against coalition parties.

“Jokowi wants the rest of his government to have political parties that are 100% loyal, and then to support all government policies 100%,” he said.

Writer: Genantan Kusuma, Ahda Bayhaqi, Ronald Chaniago, Wilfridus Setu Embu, Raynaldo Ghiffari Lubabah, Randy Firdaus. [rnd]