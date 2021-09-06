The nation is celebrating Defense Day today





ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan, in their messages, paid rich tributes to the martyrs, Ghazis and Shahuda families for making supreme sacrifices in defense of the homeland on the occasion of Defense Day celebrated today across the country.

The President said that Pakistan, fully aware of developments in its neighborhood, was determined to secure peace and ready to foil any plots hatched to hinder peace.

This courageous nation will never compromise on our sovereignty, security and territorial integrity, Dr Alvi said in his post on Defense and Martyrs Day (September 6).

The President said he was convinced that the spirit of September 6 had made them firm and unshakeable against all odds. Today we are actively waging a hybrid war that is being waged against us. I commend the security agencies for their relentless efforts to expose the enemy carrying out covert activities, he added. The president called on the world community to come forward and condemn these naked hostilities aimed at sabotaging peace and stability in the region. He insisted that Pakistan would never give up its principled position on the issue of illegally occupied Indian Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). We support the people of Kashmir in their just struggle for the right to self-determination guaranteed by UN Security Council resolutions, he said.

The president said that the country’s Defense and Martyrs Day on September 6 has established itself in history as a symbol of the courage, patriotism and commitment shown by the armed forces and the valiant nation . 56 years ago, on this day, the soldiers and officers of the armed forces displayed unprecedented bravery and professionalism and thwarted the evil designs of the enemy, he said and recalled that with the whole nation behind their backs, the Pakistani army, navy and air force defeated the enemy on all fronts. I pay tribute to the soldiers and officers who displayed the highest degree of bravery and sacrificed their lives in the defense of the country. I also salute the families of the Shahuda for their courage and patience, he added.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan said India will have to grant the Kashmiris the right to self-determination, under UN Security Council resolutions; the earliest would be best.

From our side, we will continue to expose the true face of radicalized India, said Imran Khan in his post on Defense and Martyrs Day (September 6).

The prime minister said that due to the proactive diplomacy of the current government, the international community is now convinced that the persecution of minorities across India and the atrocities committed against innocent Kashmiris in illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir had to cease immediately. The healthiest international elements recognize our role for peace, he added.

Imran Khan said living nations have come out stronger and tougher in the face of challenges. The Pakistani nation also stood out, strong and resolute when the enemy in 1965 challenged our existence, he added.

The Prime Minister said the valiant soldiers and officers, pilots and sailors have proven to the world that they are always ready to defend every inch of the homeland at any cost. They fought bravely and did not care about their own lives and defended the borders with the ultimate sacrifice, he mentioned. This magnificent day, September 6, comes every year to pay us rich tributes in particular to our heroes, the Ghazis and Shuhada, and the valiant armed forces in general, who have always been the hope and the pride of the nation. We salute the brave sons of the soil for sacrificing their precious lives in defense of their country. We pay tribute to the families of Shuhada for sacrificing their loved ones in defense of the homeland, said Imran Khan.

My message today to the valiant armed forces is that together we have come a long way in the struggle to make Pakistan’s defense strong and impregnable, he added.

Let us pay homage to our Shuhada and our ghazis and again pledge to defend Pakistan, to safeguard its security and sovereignty at all costs. Pakistani Armed Forces Zindabad. Pakistan Paindabad, the prime minister said.

Meanwhile, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the sacrifices of the martyrs, the unwavering determination of the soldiers and the invincible unity of the Pakistani people are our strength and the guarantee of our bright future. The struggle of the PPP is to make Pakistan stronger and stronger, he said in his post on the eve of Defense Day.

Bilawal said the worthy celebration of Pakistan Defense Day is to protect geography, its ideology and democracy.

On this Defense Day, on behalf of the whole nation, I assure the families of our martyred heroes my sincere support and sympathy, he added.

Former President Asif Ali Zardari said Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto made the country invincible by donating nuclear power and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto made the country invincible by donating missile technology.

Asif Zardari said the courageous and valiant officers and soldiers of the Pakistani armed forces rid Swat of anti-country terrorists. Pakistan’s flag flies high in Swat today, he said. The former president said it was necessary to treat terrorists as terrorists so that Pakistan has no terrorists in its territory.

