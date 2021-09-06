India-Russia friendship has stood the test of time: Modi





VLADIVOSTOK Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that the friendship between India and Russia has stood the test of time and has been particularly observed during the COVID-19 pandemic. He also said that COVID-19 had highlighted the importance of the health and pharmacy sectors in the bilateral cooperation of the two countries. The friendship between India and Russia has stood the test of time. More recently, this has manifested itself in our strong cooperation during the COVID-19 pandemic, including in the area of ​​vaccines. The pandemic has highlighted the importance of the health and pharmaceutical sectors in our bilateral cooperation, ”Modi said, virtually addressing the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF). The India-Russia energy partnership can help stabilize the global energy market. My Oil and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Puri is in Vladivostok to represent India at this forum, Modi added. Welcoming President Putin’s vision for the development of the Russian Far East, Modi reiterated India’s commitment under its “Act East Policy” to be a reliable partner of Russia in this regard. He underlined the natural complementarities of India and Russia in the development of the Russian Far East. He stressed the importance of greater economic and trade engagement between the two parties in accordance with the special and privileged strategic partnership. Modi said, President Putin, I remember our in-depth conversation on the boat trip from Vladivostok to Zvezda when I visited in 2019. You showed me the modern shipbuilding facility in Zvezda and expressed hope that India would participate in this great enterprise. . Today, I am delighted that one of India’s largest shipyards, Mazagon Docks Limited, is partnering with Zvezda to build some of the most important commercial vessels in the world. India and Russia are partners in space exploration through the Gaganyaan program and the two countries will also be partners in opening the northern sea route to international trade, the prime minister noted. He stressed the importance of the health and pharmacy sectors as important areas of cooperation that emerged during the pandemic. He also touched on other potential areas for economic cooperation, including diamonds, coking coal, steel, timber, etc. Recalling the visit of the Chief Ministers of Indian States to EEF-2019, Modi invited the governors of the 11 regions of the Russian Far East to visit India. India has approved the Russian COVID-19 Sputnik V vaccine for vaccination in the country. Initially India received a few batches of vaccine from Russia and now some countries are producing the vaccine locally. Last month, Indian pharmaceutical company Panacea Biotec Ltd said it had agreed to produce up to 25 million doses of the Sputnik V vaccine using the drug substance made by Russian company Generium. Panacea will then supply the doses to drug maker Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories for distribution around the country. Previously, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) had informed that production of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine in India is expected to start fully in September. “Production in India is expected to start fully in September and RDIF expects India to become a major production center for the Sputnik V vaccine with companies such as Serum Institute of India, the largest vaccine producer in the world. world, Gland Pharma, Hetero Biopharma, Panacea Biotec, Stelis Biopharma, Virchow Biotech and Morepen Laboratories working on vaccine production, “said a statement released by RDIF. Last month, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami launched Sputnik V in the state. On the first day, 100 people were vaccinated with the vaccine made in Russia. Agencies

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://saudigazette.com.sa/article/610594 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos