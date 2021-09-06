Tens of thousands of farmers swear to defy Indian laws





Muzaffarnagar (India) (AFP) Tens of thousands of farmers gathered near the Indian capital on Sunday, vowing to remain defiant of the government over controversial farm laws they say will destroy their livelihoods. Singing “farmer, worker, unity!”, Men and women wore yellow and green scarves signifying harvest and mustard fields while waving national flags and farmers’ unions in Muzaffarnagar district in the State of Uttar Pradesh. Farmers have been camping at Delhi’s borders since late November in one of the biggest challenges for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government. Farmers and union leaders reaffirmed at the rally that they will fight for their rights and continue their sit-ins along major highways leading to Delhi until the legislation is repealed.



Farmers shout slogans as they climb on top of a tractor during the protest in Muzaffarnagar SHARMA AFP silver They also called a nationwide strike on September 27 to protest the laws. “It’s as if the whole city and the roads are full of farmers,” lawyer and farmer son Amit Chaudhary told AFP. “Farmers are not the type to be tired. We work day and night, regardless of the rains or the harsh sun. We will not return until the laws are restored,” he added.



Farmers and union leaders said they will fight for their rights and continue their sit-in Narinder NANU AFP An AFP photographer on site said at least 50,000 farmers and supporters attended. A coordinating body representing farmers’ unions said people from 15 states were in attendance. Modi’s government says the industry is massively inefficient and needs reform. But protesters fear the industry’s deregulation laws will leave them at the mercy of big business. Several rounds of negotiations between the government and ministers failed to resolve the impasse.



Farmers and supporters representing various unions shout slogans as they attend the rally SHARMA AFP silver About two-thirds of India’s 1.3 billion people depend on agriculture for their livelihoods, and the sector has long been a political minefield. The massive rally precedes next year’s crucial polls in India’s most populous state, Uttar Pradesh, which is home to 200 million people and is ruled by Modi’s Bharatiya Janata party. The farmer unrest took a violent turn in January when a rally of tractors turned into a rampage in Delhi that left a farmer dead and hundreds of police injured. AFP 2021

