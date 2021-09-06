STEPHEN GLOVER: Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak showdown inevitable

What are the Conservatives for? It’s a question that arises in every generation and the answer is often different.

Under Margaret Thatcher, they advocated a smaller state, privatization and lower taxes. But previous Conservative administrations had lived happily ever after with a larger state, nationalized industries, and high taxes.

What about Boris Johnson? This week, which can be particularly difficult for him, he is expected to announce a tax hike to fund the NHS and social services.

Is Boris Johnson, in fact, a sort of socialist in the closet, even if he is from Champagne, as lavish and extravagant with public finances as he has been throughout his adult life with his private finances?

All that can be said about the social services dispute is that Boris Johnson has yet to show he has a solution

According to the Taxpayers Alliance, this will increase the overall tax burden to a level not seen 70 years ago when Labor was in power and Clement Attlee was prime minister.

This is Singapore-on-Thames’s vision of a post-Brexit Britain with lower taxes, reduced public spending and a vibrant economy. The astronomical cost of the pandemic has apparently ended that dream.

But was Boris ever really drawn to it? Or is he basically a money-loving statesman who is keenly aware of the high expectations of his former Labor Red Wall voters, whom he relies on for continued electoral support?

Stamp

Is he, in fact, a sort of socialist in the closet, even if he is from Champagne, as lavish and extravagant with public finances as he has been throughout his adult life with his private finances?

If the answer to these questions is yes, in the short term there will be more feuds with his Downing Street neighbor Chancellor Rishi Sunak, with whom he would disagree. In the longer term, only disaster can wait.

Let us examine the accusations that Conservatives of all political stripes make forcefully and at times vitriolic. Despite his 80-seat majority, Boris is far from being master of his own party.

In the aftermath of the Afghanistan debacle, with Covid errors piled up behind it and daunting pandemic challenges yet to come, a surprisingly high amount of ill will has built up against the Prime Minister on his own back benches. ban.

One criticism is that it is practically criminal to break the promise in the 2019 Conservative manifesto not to raise personal taxes. Another is that the mentioned increase in national insurance contributions (NIC) weighs more heavily on young people. Former Prime Minister John Major and ex-Chancellor Philip Hammond have said so.

They are right, of course. Why should poorly paid young people, many of whom are already struggling with student loans, create additional NICs so that older people in need of extremely expensive social assistance do not have to sell their own homes?

The injustice is all the greater since people who work beyond the retirement age do not have to pay national insurance at all, so they will not be asked to spit anything, although some of them may soon need nursing homes.

Are these monstrously unfair nuances of Margaret Thatcher’s failed voting tax? and more than a little depressing that Boris Johnson had to come up with such a bartending plan in the first place.

The only thing we know about the NHS is that it has an endless appetite for endless resources. He has a waiting list which Health Secretary Sajid Javid says could rise to 13 million

And even. If the Prime Ministers’ promise of December 2019 to fix social services is to be honored and almost everyone agrees that it should be, then the money for it has to be found somewhere.

Ideally, there should be a social insurance scheme so that people from an early age can put money aside to support their eventual dependence on retirement homes at an advanced age. But such a project would inevitably take years to bear fruit.

We have to find the money now. Increase the capital gains tax? Maybe, although it would take us even further from Singapore-on-Thames. Working on the idea of ​​a wealth tax? It would stun the economy and scare off entrepreneurs.

The truth is, it will be painful for Boris and Rishi to raise 10 billion no matter how they do it. Imposing higher national insurance on troubled young people who may never own a home is obviously not the right approach. But finding a better way won’t be easy.

Appetite

Moreover, it is entirely possible that much, if not most, of the 10 billion annual withdrawals never actually go to social assistance. The idea seems to be that the NHS will pocket him for two or three years as it clears the backlog of cases generated by Covid before diverting it to social care.

Is it really likely? The only thing we know about the NHS is that it has an endless appetite for endless resources. He has a waiting list which, according to Health Secretary Sajid Javid, could rise to 13 million. I suspect he’ll just suck up the fresh money and come back for more.

It is Mr Sunak’s concern that Boris and Mr Javid return in a year or two, asking for more funds for social care, as well as a multibillion dollop to keep the NHS afloat.

Boris and Rishi could hardly be more different. The PM’s understanding of economics is fuzzy, although he enjoys spending money. The Chancellor is never happier than looking at the numbers and he understands the economy.

Can two men so fundamentally different get along for a long time? Prime ministers and chancellors frequently fall out and the consequences are never good for the country.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak, with whom Boris Johnson would disagree. In the longer term, only disaster can wait

Margaret Thatcher parted ways with her second chancellor, Nigel Lawson, over her belief that the pound should follow the Deutsch Mark. She was weakened by his departure. Latent jealousies between Tony Blair and his chancellor, Gordon Brown, have plagued New Labor.

I don’t know how long Boris and Rishi will manage to settle their differences. Without a doubt, they will come to a settlement regarding the national insurance levy.

And it looks like the two men agree that the triple lock committing ministers to raise the state pension from highest incomes, inflation, or 2.5% will soon be dropped, though it also breaks a promise in the manifesto.

Their rationale is that wage growth has been so dramatic after the wage cut during the pandemic that there could be an increase in pensions of almost 9% this year, which the government cannot afford. Rising pensions alongside more modest underlying wage increases are expected to save the Treasury $ 4 billion a year.

Nevertheless, the two men are not philosophically in phase. Last month Mr Johnson reportedly threatened to demote Mr Sunak after the Chancellor sent him a letter calling for the relaxation of Covid’s travel restrictions.

Errors

When the particularly uninspiring Cabinet reshuffle finally arrives, some have speculated that it could be as early as this week, Rishi Sunak is, of course, safe. In a remarkably short span of time, he grew to be too big a beast for Boris to take down.

I guess an ultimate showdown between them is inevitable, but it won’t come for a while. Who comes out on top will depend on how many more mistakes Boris made, as well as Rishis’ position in the party. And that will depend on how successful he is as chancellor.

All that can be said about the social services feud is that Boris Johnson has yet to show he has a solution and Rishi Sunak has yet to prove he can curb the propensity. alarming prime ministers to tax and spend.