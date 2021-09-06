Johnson will defend his handling of the Afghan crisis in front of MPs





Boris Johnson will reiterate his commitment to use “all economic, political and diplomatic levers” to help the Afghans left behind by Britain as he defends his handling of the crisis to very critical MPs.

The Prime Minister will make a statement in the House of Commons on Monday when Parliament returns from its summer recess to deal with a potential humanitarian disaster in the making.

Johnson and Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab have both faced criticism over the withdrawal of foreign forces from Afghanistan and their response since the Taliban takeover. There are fears that thousands of Afghans who worked with Britain, their families and other vulnerable citizens were left behind when British troops left Kabul last month. And there have been warnings that the UK could face an increased terrorist threat if extremism is allowed to flourish in Afghanistan again. Speaking during the week marking the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks that prompted the United States and its allies to go to war in the country, Mr Johnson will pledge to “use all economic, political levers and diplomatic to protect our country from damage and help the Afghan people ”. The Prime Minister is expected to brief MPs on the new Afghan resettlement program coming to the UK in the coming years. Mr Johnson will also use the Commons speech to thank the 150,000 British military personnel for their work in Afghanistan over the past two decades. Number 10 said it would announce an additional £ 5million to help military charities offering support for veterans’ mental health issues in a bid to ensure “no requests for help from a veteran will not go unanswered “. It will be the first time the prime minister has faced MPs in the chamber since August 18, when they were recalled for a day for an emergency debate following the fall of Kabul. On Sunday, the chief of the armed forces, General Sir Nick Carter, admitted that “everyone was wrong” about the pace of the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan, but denied that there had been a failure of military intelligence. The chief of defense staff said numerous assessments suggested Kabul would fall this year, although the foreign minister said intelligence considered it “unlikely.” “I think the first scenario that I would have also said is that it was quite possible that the (Afghan) government would not last that long,” Sir Nick told the Andrew Marr Show on BBC One. “Indeed, many evaluations have suggested that it will not last all year and, of course, it has been found to be correct.” Mr Raab, who was on vacation in Crete in August as the Taliban returned to power, previously argued that the central assessment of the military and the wider intelligence community was that it was “unlikely that Kabul is falling this year “. Sir Nick said “there has been a lot of talk about an intelligence failure” but said in July that “a number of scenarios could arise and one of them would definitely be a collapse and a fracture of the state ”. More than 8,000 former Afghan staff and their families were among more than 15,000 people evacuated by the UK since 13 August. But up to 1,100 Afghans deemed eligible were reportedly left behind, although that number is lower than the actual number the UK would be keen to help.

